After successful winter fair, Tucson's Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair returns

Tens of thousands of people filled North Fourth Avenue over the course of three days last December to shop for artsy items, enjoy live music and try a range of food trucks at the first Winter Street Fair since the start of the pandemic.

"People were so excited to be back," said Casey Anderson with the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association. "It was fantastic. It was a sold-out fair. A lot of our vendors said it was their best fair in many, many years."

With one successful event in the books, and COVID numbers way down, coordinators are feeling pretty confident going into the Spring Street Fair, which is set to take place Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3.

Visitors can expect the same amount of sellers and community groups setting up this week as in December. Tucson Parks and Recreation will be on hand with its Ready, Set, Rec! program, a mobile unit filled with fun games for families, including giant chess, checkers, Jenga and Connect 4 games, hula hoops, and a ring toss. Local, live music will also be showcased, including a set from country musician and Tucson native, Billy Shaw Jr.

As is tradition, the shops, restaurants and bars that line North Fourth Avenue, will also be open for business.