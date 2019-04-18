Four women meet in lockup in the ’70s (hey, it was the ’70s, lockup was a right of passage). One of them snaps a photo of the group in “20th Century Blues,” Invisible Theatre’s next offering.
Every year thereafter, for four decades, Danny, Sil, Mac and Gabby meet for another photograph.
All’s fine and dandy until the photographer, Danny, gets a show at the Museum of Modern Art. She wants her friends to sign waivers so that she can include the photos in the exhibit.
And that doesn’t sit so well with all the women.
“I wanted to write about women, time, and age,” Susan Miller said in an interview about the 2016 play.
“Age plays a part for these characters, but not for all of them,” she said of the comedy. “They each have their own individual struggles and their own individual way of being in the world that may have nothing to do with age except that big question, ‘How long will I be in the world?’”
The cast is made up of Molly McKasson, Susan Baker, ToReeNee Wolf, Geri Hooper Wharham, P.J. Peavy, and Cole Potwardowsk; Fred Rodriguez and Susan Claassen direct.
The play previews at 7:30 p.m. April 23 and opens 7:30 p.m. April 24. It continues through May 5 at Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Tickets are $20 for the preview, $35 for all other performances. The run time is 100 minutes, with one intermission.
For more information, call 882-9721 or go to invisibletheatre.com.