HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Healthy Living with Ongoing Health Conditions — The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. Interactive workshop for those living with ongoing health conditions and their caregivers. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25. $20. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Diabetes Support Group — Abrams Public Health Building, DPEC Classroom, 3950 S. Country Club Road. This group is especially helpful if you have been recently diagnosed with diabetes or if you are the caregiver for someone who has diabetes. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 12. 626-1609.
Parkinson's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Share information to better understand the condition and explore activities that enhance living with this disease. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 13. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Easy Ways to Optimize Nutrition when Takeng Medication — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road, Suite. 105. Cynthia Miley, MD, and Lauren McElroy, health coach, will discuss simple ways to optimize nutrition if you are taking a medication. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Feb. 13. 404-4493.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group discussions and support with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 14. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Aging Mastery Program — Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. Interactive comprehensive approach to aging well that helps participants gain new skills, make new friends while focusing on key aspects of health, finance, relationships, personal growth and community involvement. Ages 55 and over. 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 14-April 18. $99. 305-3410. pcoa.org.