Amid holiday fuss, get in the spirit with these Tucson events

With all of the shopping, gift wrapping, baking and other holiday prep to do, it can be hard to truly get into the spirit of the season. But with a week to go, there are still plenty of events around town that remind us why this is the most magical time of the year.

As our gift to you this year, the Star’s graphic artist Chiara Bautista has whipped up some Sonoran Desert-inspired gift tags and gift wrap to take your present presentation to the next level.

We’ve also rounded up a list of the holiday events you can still take advantage of before 2022 is a wrap, starting out with Hanukkah celebrations, which this year runs Dec. 18-26.

Happy holidays!

Chanukah at Downtown Tucson

Celebrate Chanukah at the 39th annual lighting of what’s dubbed Tucson’s tallest menorah. In addition to the lighting, there will be songs, a light show, a food truck, crafts and personal menorahs to take home.

When: 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: El Presidio Park, 160 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Here or There?

Congregation Kol Ami is hosting a Hanukkah event for young families where attendees will be able to meet a family from Israel to learn how the holiday is celebrated there. Attendees will light candles, enjoy games and singing, and end the event with latkes, chocolate gelt and sufganiyot.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Congregation Kol Ami, 225 N. Country Club Road

Cost: $5 for the family

Info: tucne.ws/1m5r

Holiday Boulevard Bash at Main Gate Square

Santa, balloon art, face painting, snow, music and more at Main Gate Square’s seventh annual Holiday Boulevard Bash. Come 1:30 p.m. and you’ll be able to roast marshmallows and make your own luminaria. What else? “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” will play on the big screen at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., plus there will be specials and events at the merchants in the area.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Info: tucne.ws/1m5t

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Movie Party

Catch a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at The Loft Cinema. Dress in a movie- or holiday-themed outfit to enter the costume contest. There will be props to use during the movie, plus a sing-along.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15

Info: tucne.ws/1m5s

Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Chabad of Vail is hosting a community menorah lighting. Find doughnuts and latkes at the event, too.

When: 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road

Cost: Free to attend

Info: tucne.ws/1m5p

Chanukah Celebration

Chabad Oro Valley is putting together a Chanukah celebration at the Gaslight Music Hall, where there will be a fire circus show, a gelt drop, latkes, doughnuts and the lighting of the menorah.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your seat in advance

Info: tucne.ws/1m5q

Christmas Express at Marana Farm

The Marana Pumpkin Patch has been transformed for the holidays and turned into the family-friendly Christmas Express. Check out train rides, farm animals, jumping pillows, a super slide and more. Santa will be there, too.

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 18-23

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 for general admission, or $25 with a Santa visit

Yuletide at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting a holiday experience this December that will highlight “the unique Wild West history of Old Tucson” with live shows, interactive experiences and period costumes.

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, and Dec. 20-24

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for adults, $30-$40 for kids ages 5-11

SnO-V: An Oro Valley Holiday Event

A snowy event is taking over Oro Valley. There will be snow, visits with Santa, games, crafts, food and drinks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20

Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.; but park at town hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Enchanted Snowfall

Looking to enjoy a snowy evening? Head to La Encantada to see snow flurries, all while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying live entertainment.

When: Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. Snowfall is 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m. Entertainment is 6:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:45 p.m.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Holiday movies at The Fox

Fox Tucson Theatre will be screening “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

When: 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $8

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town features snow every hour from 5-7 p.m., holiday drinks, $8 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A tradition for more than 70 years, visitors to the Winterhaven Festival of Lights can walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. now through Dec. 26

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend

Marana Christmas Tree Lighting

Every night, Marana will be putting on a 20-minute-long holiday show, featuring its 30-foot tree and 75,000 lights in the area. The music can be heard in the plaza or through your car’s radio.

When: 5-9 p.m. nightly on the hour through Dec. 28

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

ZooLights 2022

Reid Park Zoo’s annual ZooLights is back. Find colorful light displays, falling snow, festive music and visits from Santa.

When: 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 23; plus encore nights Dec. 26-30

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for general admission, $8 for kids ages 2-14

Flandrau Holiday Shows

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is screening holiday-themed planetarium shows this month, one of which is a laser music show dubbed “Laser Holiday Magic.”

When: Several days in December

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson’s pop-up ice skating rink is in full effect for the holiday season. Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 8. Through Wednesday, Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Thursday, Dec. 22, through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed on Christmas.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens with “artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences” featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way