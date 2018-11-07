CONCERTS
Classical
Pima Music: Christopher Herald, Saxophone — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Faculty recital, Herald performs classical, free jazz, fusion and world music. Eclectic mixture of old and new classical works for saxophone. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. $8. 206-6986. pima.edu.
UA Dance Premium Blend — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Performing works by Martha Graham and George Balanchine. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18; 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $35. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — UA Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Includes Sibelius’s “Finlandia” and Symphony No. 2 “Gaelic” by American composer Amy Beach (1867-1944). 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Charlie Parker's Yardbird — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Story of the personal purgatory of the great American saxophonist told through a series of interconnected scenes following his death. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $25-$150. 1-602-266-7464. azopera.org.
An Evening with Dailey and Vincent — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $24-$54. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Choral Concert: University Singers, Honor Choir, Kantorei — UA Crowder Hall. Concert. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Free. 621-1165. music.arizona.edu.
Shared Inspirations: Claude Debussy, Alice Guy Blaché, and the Impressionist Painters — Crowder Hall. Guest artist Leslie Amper will present a multimedia event including piano performance, images, discussion and silent film with live accompaniment featuring the common artistic inspirations of Asian and Spanish cultures, children and nature. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Free. 621-1655. leslieamper.com.
DANCE
Esperanza Dance Project: Raise funds for Emerge! Center Against Domestic Violence — Rincon / University High School Auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Blvd. “House of Hope” in memory of Jazmine Willock, and donating all proceeds from the event to Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse in Jazmine’s name. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 15. $10. 343-3107. esperanzadanceproject.com.