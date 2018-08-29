KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Fantasy Anime Sci-Fi Art Program — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Work on a submissions for the Pima County Public Library art contest or draw for fun. Art supplies provided. For teens. 10 a.m.-noon. Sept. 8. 594-5275.
GPD Toy Train Museum Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Indoor and outdoor toy train layouts, nine unique layouts, educational train exhibits including a caboose and a kid operated "Thomas the Tank Engine" layout. Gift/hobby shop with train themed merchandise. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Donations appreciated. 888-2222. gpdtoytrainmuseum.com.
Dungeons & Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Learn strategy and theatrical role playing. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 14. $115 for eight classes. 401-4833. troubadourtheatre.com.
Pet Tags — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Design a tag for your favorite pet. For teens. 4-5 p.m. Sept. 12. 594-5275.