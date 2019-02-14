VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
The Ripple Effect art exhibition — Tucson International Airport Upper Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Artwork by Ann Tracy, Samantha Schwann, and Nan Wollmer. Through May 30. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
Et Cetera
Ansel Adams VIP evening preview experience — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Exclusive access to the Ansel Adams archive, conversation with National Parks Photographer Mark Burns, print viewing of Adams' photographs, and the first look at the Adams: Examples exhibition. Plus birthday inspired treats. 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 22. $40. 621-7968. ccp.arizona.edu.
Artist Demonstration: The Magic of Metal Clay — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Lyle Rayfield, Tucson jeweler demonstrates the transformation of silver clay to naturalistic silver jewelry. 10 a.m.-noon. Feb. 23. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Ansel Adams Public Celebration — Center for Creative Photography. Opening of "Examples," self guided archival tours, cake, vintage camera display, hands-on family activities and photo booth. Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 23. 621-7968. ccp.arizona.edu.
Winds of Change: New paintings by Lawrence W. Lee — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Known for his distinctive shamanistic figures, Lee will unveil several new paintings. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 24. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Cornhusk People Playshop with Folk Artisan Susan Corl — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Make figures and then embellish them with fabric, yarns, leather, fake fur and other decorative items. All materials included. For more information, fees and registration email susancorl@hotmail.com or call 394-2926. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27. $45. lowehouseproject.com.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. University of Arizona Museum of Art Docent Brack Brown will examine works created during the Great Depression for the Works Progress Administration's Federal Art Project. 2-3 p.m. March 1. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.