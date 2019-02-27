NIGHTLIFE
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 8 and 15. $7, cash only. 444-0439.
Area 51 — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock, blues of the 60s and up. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 8. Free. 887-9027.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk and groove. 7-10 p.m. March 9. $5. 207-2429.
Xception — The Edge Bar. Classic rock through the 90s and beyond. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 9. Free. 887-9027.
Combo Unico — Monterey Court. Salsa and cumbia dance band. 6-9 p.m. March 10. Free. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. March 11. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. March 12. Free. 344-8999.
Trouble in the Wind — Monterey Court. Rock and roll. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 12. Free. 207-2429.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 13. Free. 628-8533.
Warren Dukes Band — Monterey Court. Blend of classics, album cuts, and original arrangements. 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 13. Free. 207-2429.
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. March 14. Free. 622-0351.
Velocity — The Edge Bar. Rock from the 80s, 90s and through today. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 15. Free. 887-9027.