DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26. $7. 203-8044.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review from rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $3. 791-4865.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine Tango class. First 2 classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 468-5536.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers with live music. 6:30 p.m. introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. Donations accepted. 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 21. $10. 762-6707.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 21. $5. 603-8043.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Sept. 24. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
All Right Now Dance Party: The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. Folk, rock n roll. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $13.50. 529-1000.