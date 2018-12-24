The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl is rolling into town and bringing with it a slew of pregame and postgame activities.
This year’s matchup on Saturday, Dec. 29, at University of Arizona Stadium features Arkansas State and the University of Nevada. But festivities will kick off Friday, Dec. 28, with a block party.
The University of Arizona Downtown Block Party at Armory Park will be start at 3 p.m., featuring live music, food, beer, rides, games, cheerleaders and mascots.
Live acts include local singer-songwriter Sophia Rankin, a staple of Tucson’s annual Folk Festival, Meet Me at Maynard’s and other events.
There will also be local cumbia Dirtyverbs and Quiahuitl of Sonido Tambó — DJs, percussionists and poets from the Arizona/Mexico borderlands. The group has hosted the legendary dance party “El Tambó” every Friday at Hotel Congress since 2013.
At 5 p.m., the battle of the marching bands will kick off, featuring the Nevada Wolf Pack Marching Band and Arkansas State Red Wolves Marching Band.
Capping the evening is a 7 p.m. set from Tony Kishman, creator and band leader of “Live and Let Die,” celebrating the music of Paul McCartney and featuring a stellar backup band.
The party will continue Saturday, starting with tailgating ahead of kickoff from 8 to 10 a.m. on the UA mall. After the game, a Goal Post Party will take place on the UA mall with a performance by the band Everclear, food trucks, beer garden, and a kids’ zone. Admission to the Goal Post Party is free.
For more information, visit tucne.ws/bowlblockparty and novaarizonabowl.com/events.