Arizona Daily Star to hold storytelling event about the holidays

Some holiday traditions endure, even when so much else is different this year.
The Arizona Daily Star, in partnership with the Arizona Lottery, will present its second annual holiday storytelling event on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The newsroom promises entertaining, funny, and touchingly heartfelt stories.
But the stories are not appropriate for children who still believe in the magic of Christmas.
This year’s event is drive-in style at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson. Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks will be required for anyone outside of vehicles. Full rules are on the ticket page.
In a season when so many traditions are impossible, when we can’t be with so many of the people we love, the Tucson Storytellers Project -- and the USA TODAY Network journalists who power it -- are offering the community a place to come together safely, both physically and emotionally, said show emcee and Project founder Megan Finnerty.
Daily Star Editor-in-Chief Jill Jorden Spitz will be among the storytellers. She will share a story about her son, the magic of Santa Claus and hard truths we learn growing up.
“My story is about my journey helping a very literal thinker understand that Christmas magic lives in the heart, not in the brain,” she said.
Spitz will be joined by the following fellow Tucson residents:
Cat Belue, 58, self-employed;
Adiba Nelson, 43, an author and disability rights advocate;
Molly McCloy, a writer, educator and Moth StorySLAMS winner;
Lou Davis, a veteran.
“My story addresses yearning and disappointment -- a crucial backdrop to where we find ourselves in 2020,” said Belue. “But it also speaks to family and the bonds that shape us from youth.
“My hope is that the listener finds humor in a difficult time and that through that common denominator we find our own humanity and that of our fellow humans.”
Like Belue, Nelson had the pandemic, political unrest and other challenges of 2020 on her mind when she agreed to participate and hopes that the show will offer an opportunity to come together in a safe way.
“I think people should attend the show because somewhere along the way, between wildfires and knees on necks, riots and so-called rigged elections, we've forgotten that we are a community, first and foremost,” she said. “We need to get back to that togetherness -- in as safe a way as possible.
Her story will be about Christmases gone awry, and how bittersweet and sentimental the holidays are today now that she is a parent.
“I hope people can find beauty when cycles repeat themselves -- and remember that, as parents, we are all just doing our best,” she said.
McCloy, who told at a holiday show as part of the Arizona Storytellers Project in Phoenix, hopes to convey through her story that idealized holidays are flawed, and acceptance of family is a complicated process.
Gates at the fairgrounds open at 6 p.m. and the storytelling starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for “Super Holiday Supporter” admission, which includes general admission, a “Holidays in Arizona” fine print by artist Jake Early, an all-access pass to Storytellers Project virtual shows in 2021 and any in-person shows that may be scheduled in 2021.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at https://www.storytellersproject.com/events/tucson-storytellers-project-holiday-storytelling-spectacular.
Food and drink will be available for purchase at the fairgrounds. Cars will be spaced to maintain social distancing. Attendees may sit in their vehicles, truck bed or bring chairs to sit in the designated area immediately surrounding each vehicle. Face masks must be worn outside of vehicles. Bathrooms and concession stands will have 6-foot markers and signage.
The Storytellers Project, part of the USA TODAY Network, produces shows in 20 cities across the United States, but pivoted to virtual shows in April because of the pandemic. Virtual shows are planned through the end of 2021 featuring a diverse makeup of storytellers sharing true stories based on their personal lives. Tellers work with storytelling coaches and journalists from across the USA TODAY Network. Learn more and apply to tell a story at https://www.storytellersproject.com/about/.
Need to know
What: “Holidays”
Where: 11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson.
When: Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Storytelling starts at 7 p.m.
More: Watch past virtual shows on YouTube and recorded in-person shows on the Storytellers Project's website.
