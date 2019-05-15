VISUAL ARTS
All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
OPENINGS
Arizona Highways and Ted DeGrazia — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. The exhibit will commemorate Ted DeGrazia’s relationship with editor Raymond Carlson and Arizona Highways magazine, and will include selections of artwork featured in the magazine. Reception: 5-7 p.m. May 24. 299-9191.
“Silent Skies” Art Opening Reception at the Art Institute — Baldwin Gallery, Art Institute at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. An international collaborative super-mural mosaic featuring over 600 endangered species of the birds of the world as recognized on The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. 2-4 p.m. May 25. $21.95. 883-3024.
12 Months of Madaras: Sunset Month — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Vibrant sunset paintings inspired by the fiery Arizona skies. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 26; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 28-31. 615-3001.
ET CETERA
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids can create a masterpiece with supplies that will be provided. Or The alternative is to download the forms from the website and mail/drop off the entry. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 3-July 26. Excluding May 27. 623-6652, Ext. 102.
MOCA Tucson 5 Minute Film Fest — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Join for 26 documentary, animation, and experimental video films were selected by a panel of judges. Three cash prizes will be awarded for the top films. $250 for 1st, $100 each for 2nd and 3rd. A food truck and cash bar available. 8-10 p.m. May 24. Free. 5-206-245-2019.
Pasta Class: Fresh Pasta from Scratch Hands On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave, South Tucson. Learn to make pasta at home from scratch. Price includes lunch of all dishes made. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 25. $55. 621-0476.
Midsummer Afternoon Tea Party — Tucson Scottish Rite, 160 S. Scott Ave. Join the Tucson Steampunk Society for an afternoon of merriment and tea. Entertainment from local dance and music groups. Steampunk costumes encouraged but not required. 2-5 p.m. May 25. $28. 622-8364.