Arizona Onstage brings back 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch"

The overall essence of the production struck a chord with Johnson.

“There is something about the show and the score that hits me in a really vulnerable and kind of needed place as far as thinking about my importance and everyone else’s importance of why we are here, why we exist,” Johnson said. “Being true to ourselves; trying not to care what people think, but since we are human, we do.”

In March of 2020, Johnson, artistic director of Arizona Onstage Productions, attempted a three-week run of “Hedwig,” but was thwarted by the arrival of COVID to Southern Arizona.

“We opened March 14,” Johnson said. “By the middle of the performance, we were told this was going to be our final performance. We opened and closed all on the same night.”

Two years later, Johnson and his crew are ready to finish what they started. The company, along with Spark!, will be holding six performances, at the Temple of Music and Art’s Cabaret Space starting Friday, March 18.

Johnson said nearly everyone involved with the production two years ago has signed back on to try it again. That includes director Shana Nunez and Jordon Ross Seibert, who plays Hedwig.