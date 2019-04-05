Arizona Opera and Arizona Theatre Company will merge their office spaces in both Tucson and Phoenix.
In addition, Arizona Opera will perform its McDougall Red Series — smaller chamber operas — at the Temple of Music and Art, where ATC stages its productions. The larger operas will continue to be performed at the Tucson Music Hall.
“There is a synergy between our organizations as we have both experienced the great benefits and challenges that come with being part of the cultural landscape of two cities,” says ATC’s Managing Director Billy Russo in a press release. “By coming together we share not only bricks and mortar, but an understanding of the opportunities and responsibilities that come with a dual city operation.”
This is a return to its birthplace for the opera company, which started as Tucson Opera Company in 1971. The headquarters moved to Phoenix in 2010 and has been operating in both cities since.
Arizona Theatre Company was founded in Tucson in 1966 and started presenting full seasons in Phoenix by 1983.
In Phoenix, ATC will move into Arizona Opera’s space at 1636 N. Central Ave. In Tucson, the two will share offices at 343 S. Scott Ave., the former Glenwood Hotel and ATC’s headquarters.
“Arizona Opera is thrilled to collaborate with Arizona Theatre Company in this special partnership that allows us to deepen our impact on both of the cities we call home,” said Joseph Specter, president and general director of the opera company. “Sharing our resources in this way will allow both companies to broaden our statewide reach.”