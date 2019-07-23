Phoenix
Beer, lots of beer, will be on tap at the Real Wild & Woody indoor beer fest slated for Saturday, July 27.
More than 65 breweries have signed up for the fest. Tickets are pricey — $57 — but that includes 20 beer samples and food — well, “small bites” — from Phoenix restaurants. It’s 2-6 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center. Realwildandwoody.com
Elgin
It’s harvest time in Sonoita, and the Sonoita Vineyards annual HarvestFest is slated for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27. There will be grape stomping competitions, vineyard tours, music and, best of all, tastings. Tickets are $25 and that includes six wine tastings. The vineyards are at 290 Elgin-Canelo Road. sonoitavineyards.com.
FlagstaFf
The Red Screen Film Festival continues through July 28. The fest showcases works by indigenous filmmakers from around the world. One of the films, “Blood Memory,” is a documentary about the Indian Adoption Era, an awful time in American history when close to one-third of Indian children were removed from their tribal communities and adopted over the objection of their birth families. “Warrior Women,” also a documentary, details the role of women in the American Indian Movement during the 1970s. Several movie makers will be in attendance. Screenings are free. Redscreenfilmfestival.org.
Another Flag event that sounds too intriguing to pass up: Slide guitarist Bob Log III performs at the Orpheum Theatre on July 27. Here’s the description: “He plays old Silvertone archtop guitars, wears a full body human cannonball suit, and a motorcycle helmet wired to a telephone receiver, which allows him to devote his hands and feet to guitar and drums. The spectacle has been described as a blues punk guitar dance party.” How can you not go? orpheumflagstaff.com
Prescott
If you wish you had been around during the wild west days, you’ve got a chance to relive them at the Shootout on Whiskey Row, now in it’s 14th year. It’s July 27-28 and you’ll see gun battles, a shotgun wedding (an actual wedding, actually) and skits, all designed to relive those days. Authentic costumes. But no real bullets. Prescottregulators.org.
Sierra Vista
Southwest Wings Birding and Nature Festival takes flight (sorry) July 31 and continues through Aug. 3. This is a popular fest, and no wonder — there is an average of 200 bird species spotted during each festival. And the guided field trips are limited to 10 people; that’s a big bonus. Swwings.org.
Sedona
The Sedona Showcase is a celebration of music, poetry, dancing — you get the idea. It’s 2-9 p.m. July 27. Among the entertainment: Steve McCarty, formerly of the Steve Miller Band, slam poetry by Apollo Sevan, and comedy by Rachel Reenstra. It’s free and at the Posse Grounds Park & Recreation Area. facebook.com/events/782129985522918/