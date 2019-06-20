If you’re headed to Arizona towns beyond the Old Pueblo over the next week, you might want to take in some entertainment. This summer, we’re helping you with things to do around the state. This week:
Flagstaff
Pride in the Pines takes over the city with a whole slew of activities planned. There’s a Friday, June 21, kick off with Neon Dance Party at the Orpheum; a daylong music fest featuring six Arizona bands on Saturday, June 22, and an after-party drag show that night; and The Big Gay Brunch on Sunday, June 23. What’s not to love? For more info, go to Flagstaffpride.org
Prescott
Thirty-eight years ago, this town had a fiddle contest dedicated to a Prescott fiddler. And things just blossomed from there, morphing into the two-day Prescott Bluegrass Festival. Headlining the fest this year is Sugar & the Mint, past winner of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Contest. They play 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22. There will be music from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in downtown Prescott on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, June 23. For more info, go to prescott.org/2019-bluegrass-festival.html
Globe-Miami
Globe trio Low Expectations actually has pretty high ones for themselves: There’s no substitute for hard work, and these guys criss-cross the state doing just that. The cover band plays two to three shows a week all around the state. They’re sticking close to home on Saturday, June 22, to be part of the summertime concert series Miami Music in the Park. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Miami town park on West Sullivan Street. Admission is free. Head to tockify.com/globe.miami.chamber/pinboard for more information.
Sedona
Original flamenco is coaxed from Esteban Joy’s guitar and his daughter Teresa’s violin. And they do it well: They’ve recorded, they’ve toured and were featured in the PBS Special “Flame Flamenco and Romance.” The duo sets up at Sound Bites Grill Showroom, 101 State Route 89a, for a 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, concert. For more info, go to Soundbitesgrill.com
Sonoita
The gals at Arizona Hops and Vines will use any excuse to throw a party, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, June 22, they’re hosting a Summer Solstice Bonfire to celebrate summer’s long days with wine and good food. The cost is $20, which gets you a souvenir glass, six wine-tasting tickets and a sip of a new mystery wine. The Las Vigas food truck will be on hand, serving up Mexican street food. Arizona Hops and Vines is at 3450 Highway 82 in Sonoita. Details: azhopsandvines.com
Phoenix
If you’re planning to see Paul McCartney at the Talking Stick Arena on Wednesday, June 26, you might want to wish him a happy birthday. The former Beatle turned 77 on Tuesday, June 18. His “Freshen Up” tour will traverse the breadth of his musical output, from the Beatles to his Wings tenure with his late wife Linda McCartney to a lifetime of solo works. He is set to go on stage at Talking Stick, 201 E. Jefferson St., at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $199 through ticketmaster.com, and there are very few left.
Grand Canyon
An eight-day-long Star Party launches Saturday, June 22, at the Grand Canyon. The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association sets up its telescopes on the South Rim; Phoenix’s Saguaro Astronomy Club on the North Rim. In addition to pristine stargazing (few lights pollute the skies over the Grand Canyon), there will be speakers, photography workshops and constellation talks. And that’s just a taste of all the activities. For more info, go to tucne.ws/starparty.