Sean Daniels has eyes on national rep for ATC

Sean Daniels became Arizona Theatre Company’s artistic director in May — far too late to choose the upcoming season.

But when David Ivers, the former artistic director, selected the season, he left two slots open for his replacement.

Daniels picks: the season opener (“The Royale”) and closer (“Women in Jeopardy”).

“The Royale,” which was staged at Merrimack Repertory Theatre two years ago, when Daniels was the company’s artistic director, was a no-brainer for him.

“What’s exciting about it to me is that it’s a play that won ‘Best New Play’ in London, LA, New York and Boston,” he says.

And the playwright Marco Ramirez and this play are the kinds of associations and productions that Daniels for ATC, and which will eventually give the company a national reputation, he says.

“As we start to think about how ATC becomes a local theatre the world pays attention to, as we look at how it becomes a leader in terms of exciting programming, I’m excited to introduce it to some of the most exciting writers today — and to introduce these writers to us — so that this becomes one of their theatrical homes.”

That’s something Ramirez is interested in.

He was in Tucson in July to talk to Daniels about an association with ATC. “We can be the place where his next award-winning play starts,” says Daniels.

Rameriz isn’t the only playwright hungry to work with Daniels and ATC. This summer, the company held workshops in Phoenix with new plays by Steven Drukman, Steve Yockey and Christopher Oscar Peña. While they may not have the name recognition of a August Wilson or a Lynn Nottage, they have all had plays produced around the country. That name recognition is likely to come and if Daniels has his way, ATC will rise with them.