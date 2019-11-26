Arizona Theatre Company looks to reshape classic musical 'Cabaret'

'Cabaret' cheat sheet

“Cabaret” takes place in 1931 Berlin, a time when the Nazis were beginning to take hold of Germany. But the great intellectual and artistic freedom that existed during the Weimar Republic had not yet been trampled by Hitler.

The source for the musical is Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel, “Goodbye to Berlin,” written after the American writer spent several years in the city during the Weimar Republic.

In 1951, Isherwood’s book was adapted into a play, “I Am a Camera,” written by John Van Druten.

Then came the musical. John Kander wrote the music, Fred Ebb the lyrics, and Joe Masteroff the book.

Much of the action takes place at the Kit Kat Club, a cabaret that drips in decadence, as does the Emcee at the club. Sally Bowles is the star singer there. She’s British, outrageous and she zeroes in on American Clifford Bradshaw, who has come to Berlin to write a novel.

The play follows their troubled love story and introduces another, between the older couple Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz, a Jewish grocer who is one of the renters at Schneider’s boarding house.

And in the background, the Nazis are gaining strength. Few believe that Germany will fall into the hands of these thugs. Apathy is as apparent as the decadence at the Kit Kat Club.