Bio

Sean Daniels, who began his tenure as Arizona Theatre Company’s artistic director in mid-May, grew up in the Phoenix area, and fell in love with ATC when he was just a child.

He has spent the last 4½ years as artistic director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre in Lowell, Mass., and has racked up experience at Geva Theatre Center, Rochester, N.Y.; California Shakespeare Theater, Berkeley, Calif.; and Actors Theatre of Louisville. In addition, he has directed productions around the country, and is a playwright: His autobiographical play about his struggle with alcoholism, “The White Chip,” will make its off-Broadway debut in the fall, and his adaptation of Jack Kerouac's novel, “The Haunted Life,” was a hit last season at the Merrimack. There is talk of that, too, moving to off-Broadway.

Daniels has also developed new plays with such glitterati as Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann (creators of “Urinetown”), Trey Parker and Matt Stone (“Book of Mormon”), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Riverdale,” “Glee”) and Jordan Harrison (“Orange is the New Black”).

Daniels succeeds David Ivers, who was ATC’s artistic director for a little less than two years.