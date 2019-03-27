Here’s what to do if the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair only whetted your appetite for arts and artisans and the people who love them:
Check out the upcoming Spring Festival of the Arts.
About 150 artisans will be at the event. There will also be music, food, strolling performers and lots of arts activities for the family.
The twice-annual event is put on by Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, which has succeeded in making Oro Valley an art-centric place.
It’s happening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. It’s free.
For more information, head to saaca.org/springfestival.html