VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
OPENING
Art Reception- Day Dreams — Tucson International Airport Center Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Local artists Lisa Scadron, Lauren Harvey, and Amy Beth Novelli. April 1-June 2. Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. April 13. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
12 Months of Madaras: Southwest Scenes — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Works over two decades by Diana Madaras. April 1-30. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Little Elegies: The Inaugural Exhibition of TheMourningProject.com — The YWCA of Southern Arizona, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Community art project exhibition of handmade black, white and gray booties. Panel discussion: 5:30-7 p.m. April 4. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 2-5. 444-7149. maryvaneecke.com.
Bernal Gallery: Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. April 5-May 3. Reception: 3-5 p.m. April 11. 206-6942. pima.edu.
Jane Hamilton Fine Art at Sculpture Tucson — Bradi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Bronze figurative sculptors Linda Ahearn and Jeannine Young, whimsical colorful steel sculptor Jeffie Brewer, and ceramic totem artist Russ Vogt. 5-9 p.m. April 5; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6; 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. April 7. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
ET CETERA
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave it with the librarian to be entered into the contest or download the form from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Supplies provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21-July 29. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Studio Night: Invasion of the Arts — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Create an extraterrestrial painting. Supplies provided and take home your work. To reserve seats for this free event, e-mail eastevents@bookmans.com. 6-8 p.m. March 29. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
Open Studios Weekend — Axle Studios, 301 W. Fourth St. Artists Mary Sue Andersen, Kami Boufelfel, Rubina Gallo, Nicola Marshall, Madeleine Moore, Chance Quinn, Russ Recchion, Lisa Scadron, Cita Scott and Kathryn Wilde. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30 and 31. 800-3746. facebook.com.
Hand Lettering — Color Me Mine: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Learn to create beautiful hand lettering. For adults and teens. 10:30 a.m.-noon. April 3. $35. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Art Talk with Al Glann — Madaras Gallery. Glann will share his secrets behind the creation of a bronze form concept to finished sculpture. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 4. 615-3001. madaras.com.
First Friday Mosaics April — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Making clay tiles for mosaics. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 10:30 a.m.-noon. April 5. $15. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. University of Arizona Museum of Art Docent Tammy Bearden presents Painters of the Southwest: Maynard Dixon and Friends. 2-3 p.m. April 5. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall. Create a one-of-a-kind gift. Includes light snacks and BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. April 5. $10. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.