VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
CASA's Destinations — Tucson International Airport Upper Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd., ticketing level. This juried exhibition includes work by CASA members. Open 24 hours through Jan 19. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
Matilda Essig's Native Grasses of the Apache Highlands — Tucson International Airport Center Gallery. Explores the diversity of one of southern Arizona's most unique treasures, the desert grasslands. The airport's center gallery is open 24-hours a day. Through Feb. 27. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
Same Medium, Different Subject. Photography by Beckman and Nolan — Tucson International Airport Link Gallery, baggage level. Roxanne Beckman shows her series, On Boneyard Safari and Michael S. Nolan shows his photo series, From Pole to Pole. Open 24 hours. Through Feb. 2. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
Susan Rider: The Bird andFlower Series — Tucson International Airport's International Arrivals Gallery, ticketing level. The subject matter in this series has its roots in Rider's work from the 1970’s in Marin County, California. Open 24 hours. Through Feb. 28. 573-8187. flytucson.com.
Desert Spirits: An Exhibit of Vibrant Watercolor Paintings by Kathy Robbins — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Tucson artist. Through Jan. 31. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Living River of Words Youth Poetry and Art — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Local children share their view of the natural world in this exhibition of award winning poetry and mixed media art. Through Feb. 10. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Animal Month — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Collection of animal artwork and gifts featuring cows, birds, dogs, horses, desert wildlife, and more. Through Jan. 31. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Make 'n Take: Herbal Soaps — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Help your skin and the world by making lotion using pollinator friendly herbs. 11 a.m.-noon. Jan. 4. 594-5285. .
Postmodern Dialogue 3-Artist Exhibit and Living Earth Suite Solo Exhibit — David Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. Postmodern works by David Pennington (paintings on panel), David Mazza (steel sculpture), Carrie Seid (luminous wall sculpture) and in the Alcove of the Main Gallery, "Living Earth" suite of small paintings on book plates by Pamela Marks. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 4-Feb. 23. 629-9759. davisdominguez.com.
In this Together: Sixty Years of Daring to Create a More Perfect Arizona — Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Exhibit with 40 Arizona artists whose work reflects the mission of the ACLU, to protect the constitutional rights of all. 11 a.m.-5 p..m. Jan. 8-Feb. 2. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Jan. 12. 624-7370. ethertongallery.com.
Abstract Painting and Pouring in Watercolor or Acrylic — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Learn to follow intuition as you paint. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10. $300. 398-2371.
Spirited Painting with Pamela Wedemeyer — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. All materials provided. E-mail Paula at cpamelita@aol.com to register or for more information. 21 and up. 3-5 p.m. Jan. 9. $35. 1-703-727-2867. lowehouseproject.com.
Wire weaving and Wrapping, Beginner and Intermediate — The Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Learn how to ball wire, oxidize wire and polish your pendant. All materials and instruction sheets provided for three projects. Ages 17 and over. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6 and 13. $150. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Mosaics 2-Using Broken Pottery and Ceramics — Blue Raven Art School. Two-session class learn to use the indirect mosaic method to create a small table top or trivet. For beginners. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 9 a.m.- Noon. Jan. 11 and 18. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.