VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
GLYPHS1: Photographs that Tell and Encourage Stories by Paul Stuetze — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. A sampling of more than six decades of photography, the exhibit portrays Stuetze’s passion for the diversity and beauty of the great outdoors. Through Aug. 31. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Et Cetera
Doodling — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Guidance and simple projects to inspire. All skill levels. Supplies provided. For adults. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3. 594-5305. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Intro to Leather work — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Learn the basics to leather tooling with an opportunity to advance in ability and custom handmade leather tooling and stamping. 2:45-5:45 p.m. Aug. 9. $30. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.