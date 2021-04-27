Art exhibit an ode to Tubac's pledge to keep night skies dark

Etching prints, watercolor, fused glass and canvas prints are some of the mediums that artists in the “Following the Stars” exhibit used to show their appreciation for Arizona’s night skies.

The special exhibition, in the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum about 45 miles south of Tucson, features 11 artists from different backgrounds and regions who have made a special connection with the Sonoran Desert.

Among them is the work of lifelong printmaker Andrew Rush, an internationally renowned artist who has called Tucson home since 1959. The exhibit contains four of his latest pieces. There are also canvas prints of nighttime photography, howling coyotes over star constellations, a depiction of an Aztec moon goddess and a drizzle of cosmic dust over glass.

“When we explore the connection between artists and the night sky, we see that humans have been inspired by the stars and planets for many centuries,” said Rosemarie MacDowell, an artist herself and the co-organizer of the exhibit with the Tubac Heritage Alliance.

“If Arles, France, in 1889 had been as polluted by light as most of our Earth is today, Vincent Van Gogh would never have been able to create his starry night paintings,” she said.