VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise note.
School of Art Scholarship Exhibition — Lionel Rombach Gallery, 1031 N. Olive Road. The exhibition represents the breadth of visual art making, teaching, and scholarship from students at all levels of their academic program. The works pull from a variety of different concepts, themes, and materials from all divisions within the School of Art. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7. 626-4215. art.arizona.edu.
Opening Reception: In This Together and Arizona Designer Craftsmen Exhibition — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Two new exhibitions featuring 40 Arizona artists. 5-7 p.m. March 8. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
Artists Of The Southwest — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Painting, sculpture, metal, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, gourd art. Music provided by Kindred Spirit. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 9; 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10. 612-9519. facebook.com.
An Art Walk Discovery: Tubac Artists Then and Now — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Paintings of current Tubac artists and those of the early days of the artist colony. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 9 and 10. 1-602-526-5781. lowehouseproject.com.
The All Artist Show — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Diana Madaras will unveil five new Spirit Animal paintings in her 20-piece series, the show will also feature small works from six guest artists. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 10. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Public Art Tour — UA Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Tour led by docents from The University of Arizona Museum of Art of a collection of distinctive works including sculptures, fountains, functional exhibits and tile mosaics throughout campus. Reservations required. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. March 13. 621-5130. visitorcenter.arizona.edu.
Arts and Crafts Festival on Oracle — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle Road. More than 40 of Tucson’s finest artisans will be offering their unique, hand crafted items in a wide variety of media. Enjoy live music and food. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 15-17. 668-9710. artattackaz.com.
Open Studio in Old Town Tubac with Rick Wheeler & TVAA — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Wheeler and other Tubac Artists exhibiting and demonstrating their work. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15-17. 405-9342. lowehouseproject.com.
"Woodsilks & Tula" Trunk Show — Jane Hamilton Fine Art, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Diana Cates Dunn and her whimsical paintings of the antics of Tula. Also, Santa Fe artist Barbara Woods presents a variety of pieces based on designs from nature's creatures, with ceramic bases creating unique lighting pieces of accent art. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 15 and 16. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Saddlebrooke Fine Art Show — MountainView Country Club Ballroom, 38759 S. MountainView Blvd. Artwork to view and buy. 4-7 p.m. March 15; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 16. 825-1845. saddlebrookefinearts.org.
Celebrating the Goddess and More, by Tsipora — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Tsipora works start on the wheel and are then uniquely altered often with references to the female body. 5-8 p.m. March 15. 1-917-705-3803. tucsonclayco-op.com.