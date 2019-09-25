VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Opening
All Members’ Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Suite 240. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 17. Exhibit showing Oct. 8 through Nov. 3. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
Reception
David Adix, Deep-dive: Tucson’s Vintage Bars and Lounges — Sunshine Shop Tucson, 2934 E. Broadway. David Adix reinterprets the historic bars aged 30+ years, locally-owned, and frequented by the community, with each residing in the mid-town / university areas. Inspired by the shapes, lines and colors of each building. Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Exhibit showing through Nov. 17. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
Fresh Views — Philabaum Gallery, 711 S. Sixth Ave. Glass art creations. Works by Chakravarty and Caldwell, John Geci, Hokason Dix Glass, and David and Melanie Leppla. Reception: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 5. Showing through Jan. 25, 2020. 884-7404. philabaumglass.com.
Artist Reception: Paintings by Ping Wei — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 5. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Et Cetera
Free Wheeling with Alcohol Inks with Kay Womacks — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Learn about alcohol inks and create your own masterpiece. Call or email to register womacksart@gmail.com. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oct. 3. $35. 954-0084. lowehouseproject.com.
Pit Fire Pottery Festival — Cochise College Douglas Campus, 4190 W. Hwy 80, Douglas. Music, performances, art displays, vendors, savory soup from the Cochise College Culinary students and fireworks. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 4. 1-800-966-7943. cochise.edu.
GLOW! A Nighttime Art Experience — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Glowing artwork, multimedia installations, theatrical performances and live music along ten acres of lighted, high desert trails. Wear a glowing costume. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12. $20. 623-6732. trianglelranch.com.
"Live" Neon Sign Restoration — Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave. Neon bending and installation demonstrations. Also, hand lettering, gold leaf gilding and pin striping. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 6. $12. 319-0888. ignitemuseum.com.
Special Needs Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Children and adults with any special needs, along with their family members and caregivers to an event of ceramic painting. This will be a quiet event, not open to the public. Reservations necessary. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Public Art Tour — University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. Sculptures, fountains, functional exhibits and tile mosaics throughout campus. Tour led by docents from The University of Arizona Museum of Art. Reservations required. Guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9. 621-5130. visitorcenter.arizona.edu.
The October Exhibitions Opening Reception — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Work that utilizes water-based medium on paper juried by Tucson artist Carrie Seid. Also, opening is a new solo exhibition of work by Mexican artist Aldo Pavlovich in conjunction with the Consulado de Mexico and Tucson artist Jesse Bourque. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.