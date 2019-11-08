VISUAL ART
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTION
Wild Reflections Art Exhibit Talk — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Multi-media art exhibit of contemporary wildlife art by Sue Betanzos. Glass paintings, mosaics, birds, bunnies, Javelina screen, a Baja Mermaid and more. Reception: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 17. Exhibit showing though Nov. 30. 594-5275. suebetanzos.com.
SAWG Color My World Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14. Exhibit showing through Dec. 1. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
Lost and Found/Outside the Box — Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road, Oracle. Works by PaperWorks. Reception: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. Exhibit showing through Jan. 5. Nov. 17. 623-6732. trianglelranch.com.
ET CETERA
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 18-23; Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24. $15. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Vintage Christmas Tree Painting Party — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pre order your tree to paint. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 17. $65. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
UA Museum of Art Talk: Painters of the Southwest, Maynard Dixon and Friends — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Presented by UAMA Docent Tammy Bearden. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. 594-5275. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Texture and Paint a Vase Playshop with Pamela Crittenden — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. All materials provided. Call for reservations. 10 a.m.-noon. Nov. 22. $30. 612-4225. lowehouseproject.com.