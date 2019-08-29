VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
RECEPTION
Harmonies in Art — West Social Center, 1111 Via Arco Iris, Green Valley. Nancy Holmberg, watercolor; Romy Angle and Del Marinello, acrylic and mixed media. Reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6. Through Sept. 29. 904-6113. delmarinelloart.com.
Share Our Walls Show — SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Reception: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Sept. 5-Oct. 5. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
“DeGrazia Downtown” Opening Reception — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun Museum, 6300 N. Swan Road. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
“DeGrazia Paints the Jungle” Opening Reception — DeGrazia Gallery In The Sun Museum. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
September Exhibitions Opening Reception — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Willie Ray Parrish and Becky Hendricks, sculptor and artist/photographer from Tucson, award-winning Phoenix artist Edna Dapo, and the TCA Member's Best of Show inner. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.
First Reception: Happiness Is... — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Reception: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
ET CETERA
To Bead True Blue - Colors of the Stone - Tucson Artisan Workshops — Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Santa Clara. Jewelry, gemstones, clothing, and handcrafted goods that are designed, made, and presented by independent artisans, studio artists, and small production workshops. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 5-8. 1-530-274-2222. colorsofthestone.com.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. "Music and Dance" will look at how artists use themes of sound and movement in their art. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 6. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Tour of Tucson Medical Center's Healing Art Collection — Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road. Learn about TMC's Healing Art Program while touring the art collection. RSVP required. Tour involves up to one mile of walking but includes rest stops. Recommended for adults, children 12 and up welcome. 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 7; 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 8. 444-0363. tmcaz.com.
Art Workshop: Paper Mosaics — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Multi-media artist Carolyn King will showcase a new art form each month for you to create and take home. No experience necessary. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $15. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.