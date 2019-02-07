VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Tohono O’odham Community College – Artwork on Display — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Art from students of Tohono O'odham Community College. Photography, prints, drawings, pottery and baskets. Through Feb. 28. Closed Feb. 18. Free. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Barrio — Art House Centro, 186 N. Meyer Ave. Group show by Tucson artists. Through March 8. 620-1725. arthousecentro.com.
"The Way of the Cross” Exhibit — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Annual display for Lent and Easter. Through May 22. $8. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
"Desert Blooms" — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun. Watercolors by Tucson artist Ted DeGrazia. Through Sept. 4. $8. 299-9191. degrazia.org.
Kinetics + Aesthetics: Elizabeth Frank, Rameen Ahmed Designs, Sharon Holnback, Little Toro Designs, Patricia Katchur — Sunshine Shop Tucson, 2934 E. Broadway. Mobiles, jewelry and wall art. Through Mach 10. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
Monsieur et MonsieurL Valerie Galloway — Sunshine Shop Tucson, 2934 E. Broadway. Ink and watercolor paintings. Through March 10. 389-4776. sunshineshoptucson.com.
PCC Bernal Gallery: Separados Por Frontera — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Work by Francisco Larios Osuna, Miriam Salado, Carlos Iván Hernández and Nahatan Navarro. Through March 8. 206-6942. pima.edu.
Et Cetera
Basic Bead Stringing — BEADholiday, 355 E. Fort Lowell Road. Learn how to choose beads, design jewelry, and choose your stringing wire for strong but supple pieces. Call for reservations. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.Feb. 15; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. $25. 696-0032. beadholiday.com.
Watercolor on Gesso — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Michaelin Otis will share information about painting watercolor onto a handmade surface and framing pieces without glass. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 and 17. $300. 398-2371.
Spring Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 19-27. $15. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Decorative Papers and handmade Artists Books Playshop with Susan Corl — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Experiment with different techniques such as Orizomegami, a fold and dye technique and wax resist papers using batik methods and common materials found around the house to create one-of-a-kind works. Learn different bookmaking models that include your decorative papers. All materials included. For more information, fees and registration email susancorl@hotmail.com or call 394-2926. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20. $45. lowehouseproject.com.
Plein Air Pastel and Oil — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Michael Chesley Johnson will share how to paint the landscape on-location and in the studio. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20-22. $350. 398-2371.
UA Museum of Art Talk: Water in a Frame — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Presented by Fleurette and Marc Wallach. Explore water in the works of Homer, Monet, Hockney and more. For adults. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 22. 594-5580.