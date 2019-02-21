VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. University of Arizona Museum of Art Docent Brack Brown will examine works created during the Great Depression for the Works Progress Administration's Federal Art Project. 2-3 p.m. March 1. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Paper Mâché Playshop with Folk Artist Susan Corl — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Come have fun making masks, animals, piñatas, puppets, anything you want using recycled items and newspaper. All materials included. For more information, fees and registration email susancorl@hotmail.com or call 520-394-2926. 9 a.m.-noon. March 2. $40. lowehouseproject.com.
Benefit Sale of Native American Art — Arizona State Museum / The University of Arizona, 1013 E. University Blvd. An array of items donated by individuals and estates throughout the year specifically to be sold at this event. Peruse Southwest native pottery, jewelry, baskets, and more. The inventory is always different. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2. 626-8381. statemuseum.arizona.edu.
Painting Pop-Up Shop with Wanita Christensen and Gretchen Huff — Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Meet the artist. Huff's whimsical critters and Christensen's desert landscapes. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2. 722-4412. desertartisansgallery.com.
Quilt Show — Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley. Quilts, wall hangings, treasure table, boutique and demonstrations. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2 and 3. 404-1462.
Make Soap that Smells like Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Learn how to make soap and infuse it with natural scents, including citrus from Mission Garden. Pre-registration required. Ages 12 years and up. Noon-2 p.m. March 2. $40. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Set in Stone but Not in Meaning: Southwestern Indian Rock Art — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Registered Professional Archaeologist Allen Dart illustrates southwestern petroglyphs and pictographs and discusses how even the same rock art symbol may be interpreted differently from popular, scientific, and modern Native American perspectives. 6-7 p.m. March 4. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
School of Art Scholarship Exhibition — Lionel Rombach Gallery, 1031 N. Olive Road. The exhibition represents the breadth of visual art making, teaching, and scholarship from students at all levels of their academic program. The works pull from a variety of different concepts, themes, and materials from all divisions within the School of Art. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7. 626-4215. art.arizona.edu.
Mosaics 1-Using Found and Personal Items — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. In this two-session class, create a small mosaic using your found and personal items. Fee includes instruction, a small substrate, use of the tools, and adhesives. Students receive an email from instructor the week before class on what to bring. Pre-registration online required, andreaedmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 9 a.m.-noon. March 8 and 15. $65. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Opening Reception: In This Together and Arizona Designer Craftsmen Exhibition — Tubac Center of the Arts, Nine Plaza Road, Tubac. Two new exhibitions featuring 40 Arizona artists. 5-7 p.m. March 8. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.