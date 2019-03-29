VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Opening
Drawing Down the Muse — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. April 10-May 24. Receptions: 7-10 p.m. April 6 and May 4. 629-9976. womankraft.org.
Reception
Bernal Gallery: Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Student artwork. April 5-May 3. Reception: 3-5 p.m. April 11. 206-6942. pima.edu.
Et Cetera
Art Talk with Al Glann — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Glann will share his secrets behind the creation of a bronze form concept to finished sculpture. 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 4. 615-3001. madaras.com.
First Friday Mosaics April — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Making clay tiles for mosaics. Register at AndreaEdmundson.art. Ages 16 and up. 10:30 a.m.-noon. April 5. $15. 623-1003. andreaedmundson.art.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. University of Arizona Museum of Art Docent Tammy Bearden presents Painters of the Southwest: Maynard Dixon and Friends. 2-3 p.m. April 5. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Jane Hamilton Fine Art at Sculpture Tucson — Bradi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Bronze figurative sculptors Linda Ahearn and Jeannine Young, whimsical colorful steel sculptor Jeffie Brewer, and ceramic totem artist Russ Vogt. 5-9 p.m. April 5; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6; 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. April 7. 529-4886. janehamiltonfineart.com.
Sculpture Tucson Festival Show and Sale — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. Outdoor sculpture show in Arizona showcasing over 60 regional and national sculptors. Also featuring artist talks and demonstrations, live music and dance performances, food trucks and more. Reception 5-9 p.m. April 5, meet and greet the artist. Purchase tickets: SculptureTucson.org. 5-9 p.m. April 5; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6 and 7. 334-5871. sculpturetucson.org.
Pysanky - Easter Egg Batik Workshop — St. Michael Ukrainian Church, 715 W. Vanover Road. Ukrainian art, where the designs are "written" in hot wax on a raw egg with a stylus and dipped in succeeding different color dyes. Participants will be provided with the necessary tools and will learn the "batik" technique applied to a raw egg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6. $20. 548-0139. ukrainianamericansociety.org.
Ukrainian Egg Decorating with Susan Co — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Step-by-step guidance for decorating using wax, dyes and patterns. All materials provided. Email susancorl@hotmail.com or call. Morning, afternoon and all day sessions available. Discounts available. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6, 10, and 17. $25. 394-2926. lowehouseproject.com.
Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show: animator Ron Campbell — Arizona Picture and Frame Gallery, 4523 E. Speedway. Ron will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created specially for the show and paint original remarques for customers who purchase any of his art work. Ron will also feature other artwork based on his 50-year career in cartoons including Scooby Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons and more. 2-6 p.m. April 8; 4-8 p.m. April 10. 323-7711. azpictureandframe.com.
Living Art Bonsai Exhibition — Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Exhibiting 30 specimen trees and 30 beginner's trees. Vendor tent has bonsai trees for sale, raffle prizes, and locally made pots. Register for Bonsai Basics Classes beginning late April. Visit our website at tucsonbonsai.org. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily demonstrations. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 12-14. $15. 1-713-857-6231. tucsonbotanical.org.