  • Updated

Saturday

10 a.m.

Annie Hawkins & Stuart Oliver

The Canyon

Capoeira Mandinga Tucson/Capoeira Institute Southwest

West Food Court Stage

Friends of Make Pretends

East Entertainment Stage

José-Luis Orozco

Entertainment/Storytelling Stage

11 a.m.

Carol Markstrom

The Canyon

Kevin Locke

West Food Court Stage

Mariachi Los Dragoncitos de Drachman

East Entertainment Stage

Mr. Nature’s Music Garden

Entertainment/Storytelling Stage

Noon

Daniel Duran

The Canyon

Docapella

West Food Court Stage

Juniper Ridge

East Entertainment Stage

St. Michael’s School Choir

Main Entertainment Stage

Stories of Children as Heroes

Entertainment/Storytelling Stage

1 p.m.

Ballet folklorico la paloma

West Food Court Stage

Compañia de Danza Folklorica Arizona

Main Entertainment Stage

Desert Chameleon Brass Ensemble

East Entertainment Stage

Sunny Gable

The Canyon

The Sapiens Music Collaborative

Entertainment/Storytelling Stage

2 p.m.

Active Imagination Theatre

Entertainment/Storytelling Stage

Ermal Williamson

The Canyon

Mariachi Los Toritos

Main Entertainment Stage

Momentum Dance Company

West Food Court Stage

Sweet Remember

East Entertainment Stage

3 p.m.

Liv Conlon

The Canyon

Stories that Soar!

West Food Court Stage

Stories Told in Tandem for the Young at Heart

Entertainment/Storytelling Stage

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

Main Entertainment Stage

4 p.m.

EarthPicks of Cochise County

West Food Court Stage

Illusionist Michael Howell

East Entertainment Stage

LuftBassoons

The Canyon

Seven Pipers Scottish Society Dancers and Tucson & District Pipe Band

Main Entertainment Stage

These Stories Get Weird

Entertainment/Storytelling Stage

