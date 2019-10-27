All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
WEDNESDAY
Master Gardeners Presentation: Propagation — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn to make new plants from established ones. Presented by Pima County Master Gardeners. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 6. 594-5580.
THURSDAY
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Fridays. 743-5273.
SATURDAY
Tohono O'odham Artist Fair — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Basket makers, carvers, painters, potters, jewelry makers, and more exhibit and sell their wares. Artist demonstrations. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will explore ways to use the wide variations of geometric shape and color that cactus and succulents offer to create works of art in landscape rock and container gardens. 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 9. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.