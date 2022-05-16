100 Tucson experiences for you to try this summer

Summertime in Tucson … and the living ain’t easy.
It’s only May and it’s already too hot; the kind of heat that beckons you to lock your doors, crawl under your blankets and hibernate in your air-conditioned surroundings until fall makes its glorious return.
Alas, we have jobs, and families and responsibilities. We can’t shy away from society, so we might as well make the best of it. That’s where Caliente comes in.
Use the following 100-day listing as your roadmap to a happy summer. Our daily guide to movies, music, margaritas and beyond should provide you with memories that will far outlast the burns on your legs from those insanely hot seat belts.
Of course, schedules are subject to change and some have limited admission. Visit the event website for more information and for any COVID-19 rules.
MAY
May 19
Kick your summer off with some serious funny. Comedian Steve Hofstetter takes the 191 Toole stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 at tucne.ws/1kgq
May 20
Treat yourself for a pint and some Cajun/Creole cuisine at Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin. The Marana brewery will be hosting SGT of the South, a food truck offering up heaping helpings of Louisiana fare, from 4 to 8 p.m. Info: facebook.com/buttonbrewhouse
May 21
Stop by the House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway, and pick up an instrument or two as part of its Third Saturday Music Fair and Swap Meet. Those with talent can use this opportunity to buy or trade gear of all kinds. The fair runs from noon to 5 p.m. facebook.com/hobtucson
May 22
Experience orchestral music in the great outdoors at a Tucson Pops Under the Stars concert, starting at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place, and is free to attend. It is part of a series of concerts happening each Sunday through June 12. Info: tucne.ws/1kh2
May 23
Watch families of javelina walk by the floor-to-ceiling windows while you dine at Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail, down the street from the main entrance to Saguaro National Park East. tucne.ws/sceats
May 24
Popular pop duo Aly & AJ are touring the country with material from their latest album, “A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun.” They play the Rialto at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32.50-$201 through rialtotheatre.com/events/aly-aj.
May 25
Explore local wares made by black-owned businesses at Soul Food Wednesdays, held the last Sunday of each month at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. The event is free and runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Info: facebook.com/msaannex
May 26
Gather your besties and head to Tap & Battle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, for Team Trivia, a pub trivia night that takes place every Thursday at the taproom, from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. facebook.com/thetapandbottlenorth
May 27
Enjoy that SoCal, Long Beach sound that only Sublime with Rome can provide at Casino del Sol’s AVA. Hits from the 1990s like “What I Got” and “Santeria” still make the rounds on local radio. The show starts at 8 p.m. Info: tucne.ws/1kgs
May 28
Join the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association for a night of stargazing at Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event itself is free, but admission to the park is $7. facebook.com/TucsonAstronomy
May 29
Looking for something completely different? Try Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, a fast-paced, family friendly exhibition of some very talented dogs doing extraordinary things at the Fox. The show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $24.50-$44.50. tucne.ws/1kgw
May 30
It’s not exactly the Ryman in Nashville, but Rhythm & Roots will host its own Tucson Opry, with Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin as hosts on the Hotel Congress Plaza starting at 7 p.m. $25. rhythmandroots.org
May 31
Get up and dance to the Chicago sound of the Whose Blues Band at Monterey Court, starting at 6:30 p.m. The venue’s owners recently announced that they are selling the property, so enjoy the outdoor space while you can. montereycourtaz.com
JUNE
June 1
There might not be a more perfect spot to enjoy music outdoors than at LaCo Restaurant and Cantina, 201 N. Court Ave., downtown. Singer/songwriter Oscar Fuentes takes the stage from 5:30 until 8 p.m. every Wednesday. facebook.com/elgrunonoscar
June 2
Take advantage of the discounted wristbands at Golf ‘N Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Road, as part of Family Night every Thursday night, from 5 to 8 p.m. facebook.com/golfnstufftucson
June 3
Stop into Donut Bar, 33 N. Sixth Ave., and help celebrate National Donut Day with giveaways, new doughnuts to try and drink specials. More info at: facebook.com/donutbartucson
June 4
Enjoy the final performance of the Music in the Park series for the season, at Morris K. Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, starting at 7 p.m. The Arizona Symphonic Winds will perform a free concert under the watchful eye of conductor László Veres. facebook.com/ArizonaSymphonicWinds
June 5
Famed trumpeter Herb Alpert will be making up his postponed Tucson Jazz Fest Date at the Rialto, starting at 8 p.m. Alpert will be joined on stage by his wife, singer Lani Hall. Tickets are $42-$60. rialtotheatre.com
June 6
Catch Memphis hip-hop artist Blvck Hippie at Groundworks, 2919 E. Grant Road, one of many national touring acts coming through the youth center this summer for all-ages shows. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. Full schedule at groundworkstucson.com
June 7
Sample some of Tucson’s most innovative cocktail creations at Portal Cocktails, the trippy bar hidden within Ermanos Bar, 220 N. Fourth Ave. Portal opens at 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, noon on Saturdays and 11 a.m. Sundays. portalcocktails.com
June 8
Take the kiddos on a summer field trip to the Brandi Fenton Memorial Park splash pad, 3482 E. River Road, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The splash pad is one of several that can be found throughout Tucson proper and greater Pima County. Visit tucsonaz.gov/parks/pools-and-splash-pads and tucne.ws/1khf for all of the locations.
June 9
Attend the first of several downtown “Taste the Block” dinners presented by LoveBlock Partners, in the courtyard at 300 E. Congress. The feast will include tapas from executive chef Dario Hernandez from HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery, served at five different stations with cocktail and beer pairings. LoveBlock will host several throughout the summer. facebook.com/loveblockpartners
June 10
Go back in time with the 1920 jazz tunes of Mike Davis & the New Wonders, a septet, performing at the Century Room at Hotel Congress on June 10 and 11. The shows start at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $20-$25. hotelcongress.com/family/century-room
June 11
Catch a free screening of the 2006 DreamWorks animatedd film “Over the Hedge” at Las Milpitas Community Farm, 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane, as part of the Loft Cinema’s open-air screening series. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. loftcinema.org/film/over-the-hedge/
Alternate plans: head downtown for an evening full of live music and free activities during 2nd Saturdays Downtown. 2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com
June 12
Wake up early on a Sunday and head to St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Road, for the plaza’s weekend market, taking place each Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-noon. Local artisans, selling everything from jewelry to homemade honey, will be on site. facebook.com/stphilipsplazamarket
June 13
Head up Catalina Highway for a burger at Sawmill Run Restaurant (sawmillrun.com), something sweet from the Cookie Cabin (thecookiecabin.org) and a hike to burn all those calories off on Mount Lemmon. The cost to get up there is $8 per car, but the cooler temps at 9,000 feet make the price of admission worth it.
June 14
Celebrate the birthday of one of Tucson’s most iconic artists, Ted DeGrazia, at DeGrazia’s Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. Besides the free admission for the day, there will be free cake and ice cream (while supplies last). DeGrazia was born in Morenci, Arizona, on June 14, 1909. The birthday party runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. degrazia.org/events
June 15
You can’t go wrong with Lyle Lovett, his long list of well-written songs, or his large band, taking the Fox stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $54.50-$139.50. foxtucson.com/event/lyle-lovett
June 16
Take a day off from work and drive down to the wineries that dot Sonoita and Elgin, including Dos Cabezas Wineworks (doscabezas.com) and AZ Hops & Vines (azhopsandvines.com). Sonoita even has a meadery, The Meading Room (themeadingroom.com).
June 17
ZZ Top makes its first appearance in Tucson, at Casino del Sol’s AVA, since the death of bassist Dusty Hill in 2021. Taking Hill’s place in the trio will be the band’s longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis. The show starts at 8 p.m. Info: casinodelsol.com/event/zz-top
Alternate plans: Celebrate the summer solstice by exploring Valley of the Moon’s Midsummer Fairy Nights, starting at 7 p.m. on June 17 and 18. valley-of-the-moon.yapsody.com
June 18
Tucson-raised Bob Log III has a raw and ready show in store for 191 Toole on the tail-end of a coast-to-coast tour that ends in Los Angeles in mid-July. Equipped with a slide guitar and a motorcycle helmet, Log will rock the venue starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$17 through tucne.ws/1kgt.
June 19
Take your dad out to do dude’s stuff on Father’s Day, like visiting the Pima Air and Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road, with its 400-plus aircraft on display (pimaair.org), followed by a trip to the closest breweries, Harbottle Brewing (harbottlebrewingco.com) at 3820 S. Palo Verde Road; and Copper Mine Brewing (copperminebrewing.com), 3455 S. Palo Verde Road.
Alternate plans: Spend the day celebrating Juneteenth, a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, with music, food, dance and vendors at the free Juneteenth Festival, taking place at Kennedy Park, 3357 S. La Cholla Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
There will also be a Gospel Jubilee and Father’s Day luncheon at Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St., from 3 to 6 p.m. facebook.com/tucsonjuneteenthfestival
June 20
Hit one of the many public pools that open in June in Tucson, including the Jesse Owens Pool at Jesse Owens Park, 450 S. Sarnoff Dr., and the Himmel Pool, 950 N. Tucson Blvd. Admission to any city pool is $2 for adults and free for children 17-and-younger. Visit tucne.ws/1khu for a full list.
June 21
Catch a free screening of the rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at The Loft Cinema. The film is part of the Loft’s “Essential Cinema” series. The screening is at 7:30 p.m. with a $5 suggested donation. Info: tucne.ws/1kgu.
June 22
Warren Haynes and his Southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule returns to Tucson with a gig at the Fox starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$52.50 through foxtucson.com/event/govt-mule
June 23
Learn about the state in which you live at the Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. The museum, part of a network of museums operated by the Arizona Historical Society, has both permanent and rotating exhibits, including a transportation gallery, taking us all the way back to covered wagon days, and a mining hall. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Info: tucne.ws/1khm
June 24
Comic road dog and deadpan legend Steven Wright brings his wry humor to the Rialto, starting at 8 p.m. rialtotheatre.com/events/steven-wright
June 25
Watch a science fiction classic as The Loft celebrates the 40th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” with a screening of the film’s final cut edition. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. http://tucne.ws/1kgx
June 26
The husband-and-wife Duo Chinoiserie — classical guitarist Bin Hu and guzheng player Jing Xia — bring their East meets West recital to the St. Andrew’s Bach Society at 2 p.m. at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Tickets are $25 reserved seats, $15 general and $10 students through standrewsbach.org
June 27
Share a Scorpion with someone you love at Kon Tiki, one of the oldest continuously running tiki bars in North America, at 4625 E. Broadway. The drink, which comes out in a bowl only slightly smaller than your head, is made for two, and will probably be the only libation you’ll need for the evening. kontikitucson.com for more info.
June 28
Try a colossal Indian Burger, two beef patties folded into one large piece of fry bread with all the fixins, at Café Santa Rosa, 2615 S. Sixth Ave. The restaurant serves a combination of Mexican and local American Indian cuisine. It also has mariachis on Sunday, regular cornhole tournaments and a full-service bar on the other side of the building. Follow at tucne.ws/1kht
June 29
Take the stage and tickle some funny bones at The Screening Room’s open mic comedy night, a weekly event that takes place each Wednesday at the downtown movie house. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7. Admission is free. tucne.ws/1kgy
June 30
Explore Tucson’s past through its signage at the Ignite Sign Art Museum, 331 S. Olsen Ave. The museum has classes and activities planned throughout the summer. General admission is $12 with discounts available. Ignite is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. ignitemuseum.com
JULY
July 1
See what comic legend Chris Rock has to say about Will Smith and the slap heard around the world when he performs at the AVA as part of his Ego Death Tour, starting at 8 p.m. Info: casinodelsol.com/event/chris-rock
July 2
As the son of famed Mexican singer Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar brings his own brand of traditional and modern rancheras to the AVA stage starting at 8 p.m. casinodelsol.com/event/pepe-aguilar
July 3
Brave the heat and take a trip to Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, for its monthly First Sunday Antique Fair. Official hours are 7 a.m.-1 p.m. in the summer, but dealers start setting up at 6 a.m. and packing up at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Info: facebook.com/MedellaVina
July 4
Celebrate U.S. Independence with fireworks displays across Southern Arizona, including the big show at “A” Mountain.
July 5
Try your hand at ax throwing using one of the 26 lanes available at Splitting Timber Axe Range, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd, located at the Tucson Premium Outlets, in Marana. Info: splittingtimber.com
If you are looking for something more centrally-located, save some gas and try St. Hubert’s Hatchet House, 908 W. Prince Road, instead. sthubertshatchethouse.com
July 6
Settle the age-old question in Tucson of who makes the better Sonoran hot dog: El Guero Canelo or BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs. Both of their original brick-and-mortar locations are down the street from one another, El Guero (elguerocanelo.com) at 5201 S. 12th Ave. and BK (bktacos.com)at 5118 S. 12th Ave., on Tucson’s south side.
July 7
Try a cocktail in one of the more unusual spots in Tucson: the former mortuary of a downtown funeral home. Tough Luck Club is located in the basement of the old Reilly Funeral Home, 101 E. Pennington St., (now Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink). Cocktails change seasonally. facebook.com/ToughLuckClub
July 8
The temperatures are a little bit cooler this time of year in Bisbee (discoverbisbee.com), well worth a road trip, for its arts, bars and mining history. While you’re down there, swing by Dot’s Diner, one of the latest restaurants to open in town, on-site at the Shady Dell vintage trailer court, 1 Old Douglas Road. theshadydell.com
July 9
Get creative at the Children’s Museum downtown, 200 S. Sixth Ave., with its Art After Dark program. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. every second Saturday of the month, the museum hosts local arts groups and hands-on activities. Added bonus: Admission is half-price ($4.50 per person). tucne.ws/1kgz
July 10
Burn some calories by walking at Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway, or Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, and while doing that, listen to the latest episode of the Cowboy Up Podcast (tucne.ws/1hrd), a local podcast that looks at cowboy culture, hosted by White Stallion Ranch owner Russell True and former working ranch owner H. Alan Day.
July 11
You’ve battled the crowds on Mount Lemmon. Now take a trip south to the calmer surroundings of Madera Canyon. Located on the northwest face of the Santa Rita Mountains, the canyon has picnic areas and hiking trails, and a reputation for prime bird watching. Admission is $8 per car. For directions and more information, visit tucne.ws/1fho.
July 12
Medieval times are alive and well in Tucson, with the Society for Creative Anachronism’s local chapter, the Barony of Tir Ysgithr holding armored combat practices at Reid Park each Tuesday at 7 p.m. The practices, held on the southwest end of the park, are fun (and free) to watch and might inspire you to join the club. tucne.ws/1kho
July 13
Learn all about the southwest’s earliest residents at the Arizona State Museum, 1013 E. University Blvd, the oldest and largest anthropological research facility in the state, on the University of Arizona campus. Ongoing exhibits include displays of indigenous pottery, baskets and Mexican serapes. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. statemuseum.arizona.edu
July 14
Explore the paintings and graphics of Francisco Toledo, a Oaxacan artist known for his interpretations of the stories of ancient Mexico, at the Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave. The exhibition, “Francisco Toledo: Paper Fables,” runs through August 21. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. tucne.ws/1kh0
July 15
Catch Cool Breeze featuring percussionist Homero Ceron performing a free concert in Geronimo Plaza at Main Gate Square, starting at 7:30 p.m. The gig is one of many concerts taking place on the plaza from May 20 to Aug. 26. Find out more at maingatesquare.com.
July 16
See some of the fascinating public art and murals found downtown through a guided tour offered by Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum. Its public art and mural tour runs from 8-10 a.m. and is $25 for non-members, $20 for members. It is one of several downtown walking tours the museum provides. tucne.ws/1kh1
July 17
Find a designated driver, then head to Reforma Modern Mexican, 4340 N. Campbell Ave., to try one of their margarita flights. The restaurant also has tequila and mezcal flights for the connoisseur among you. reformatucson.com/menus
July 18
Find out which winged creatures call Tohono Chul Park home during a Birds of Tohono Chul walking tour, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The tour is one of several visitors can take of the sprawling gardens on Tucson’s northwest side, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Admission is $15 for adults with discounts available. tohonochul.org
July 19
Pick up a loaf of cranberry walnut or Khorasan bread, both Tuesday specials, at Barrio Bread, 18 S. Eastbourne Ave. Barrio founder and baker Don Guerra will find out if he has won a prestigious James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker on June 13. Barrio opens at 9 a.m. Our advice: get there early. They run out quick. barriobread.com
July 20
Find a comfy seat at your neighborhood coffee shop and scroll through some of Tucson’s most prominent TikTok personalities, including Scott Hubbard and his dog Gracie (tiktok.com/@scottyhubs), Dannys2much (tiktok.com/@dannys2much) and Volare Helicopters (tiktok.com/@volareheli), a helicopter company offering bird’s eye views of Tucson.
July 21
Touch a stingray and watch your children play like packrats at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (desertmuseum.org), 2021 N. Kinney Road. While you are out there, take a relaxing drive through Saguaro National Park West and stop by the visitor center, 2700 N. Kinney Road, for some Tucson-themed mugs, stuffed animal and other tchotchkes. nps.gov/sagu/index.htm
July 22
Enjoy dinner under the stars at The Pit, a new food truck food court on the northwest corner of South Pantano Road and East 22nd Street. The number of food trucks and types of cuisine change daily, so check ahead at facebook.com/thepittucson.
July 23
Take a day trip to Phoenix to see what the Valley of the Sun has to offer. Sure, there are more people, more traffic and it is generally hotter, but there are also more restaurants, family attractions and museums to experience. Visit visitphoenix.com/things-to-do to get your plans started
July 24
Escape the heat by going deep into Colossal Cave where the temperature is always a cool 70 degrees. The cave is open daily for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The classic tour is $22 general admission and $12 for children 12 and younger. Other, more advanced tours are also available. Online reservations are recommended at colossalcave.com.
July 25
Go see Jordan Peele’s latest frightener, “Nope,” coming out July 22, in the comfortable surroundings of Tucson’s own homegrown Roadhouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Road. The theater has reclining seats, and a full food and drink menu. tucne.ws/1ki5
July 26
The Zombies have hopped back across the pond from their native England for a U.S. tour that takes them through the Rialto at 8 p.m. Come down and listen to live renditions of 1960s classics, such as “Time of the Season” and “She’s Not There.” Tickets are $36-$56 through rialtotheatre.com
July 27
Catch the touring Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda’s gig on the Hotel Congress Plaza at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$18. tucne.ws/1ki4
July 28
Take a drive down to Amado to the Longhorn Grill and Saloon, 28851 S. Nogales Highway, for some lunch. The restaurant isn’t hard to find. You can see the steer horns that make up the front entrance from Interstate 19 (the restaurant is off of Exit 48 toward Amado). Longhorn is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. longhorngrillandsaloon.com
July 29
See the musical stylings of Tucson’s own Rillito River Band (rillitoriverband.com), a four-piece vintage rock outfit that includes two Tucson Musician’s Hall of Fame members, Oscar Chavez and Russell Long, at the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, in Oro Valley. The show starts at 7 p.m. A full list of music hall concerts can be found at gaslightmusichall.com/blog
July 30
Take a self-guided tour of the neon signage found throughout the city using the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation’s online guide at tucne.ws/1ki3. The guide is a little older. Some signs may have been taken down since it was last updated.
July 31
Catch a glimpse of a bonafide celebrity at Maria Mazon’s Boca Tacos y Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Ave. Mazon has been all over our television sets lately, including as a fan favorite contestant on Season 18 of the Bravo series “Top Chef.” Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. bocatacos.com
AUGUST
Aug. 1
Enjoy a cocktail and some impressive views of the city at The Moonstone rooftop bar on the 14th floor of the Graduate Tucson hotel, 930 E. Second St. The bar is open 4 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Sundays. tucne.ws/1khe
Aug. 2
Take an early hike through Sabino Canyon, which is open seven days a week (the bookstore and visitor center are also open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.). Admission is $8 per vehicle. tucne.ws/1kik
Aug. 3
Stroll through the Tucson Jewish Community Center’s sculpture garden, home to more than 40 sculptures, available to the public during the center’s normal business hours; 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays; and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. The community center is at 3800 E. River Road. Info: tucne.ws/1khg
Aug. 4
Pay a visit to San Xavier del Bac Mission, 1950 W. San Xavier Road, and stand in awe of the ornate paintings and figures that adorn the walls of the main church. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Admission is free. sanxaviermission.org
Aug. 5
With the monsoon in full-swing, head to the Rillito River via St. Philip’s Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave., to watch the dry bed fill up after a steady downpour.
Aug. 6
If you like your brunch with a side of beats, head back to St. Philip’s Plaza for its DJ brunch, which takes place every Saturday in the shared courtyard between Reforma, Union Public House and Proof Artisanal Pizza, starting at 10 a.m. The set lasts until 3 p.m. uniontucson.com/union-events
Aug. 7
Spend the evening with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the South African choral group that first reached international audiences through their collaboration with Paul Simon on Simon’s 1986 album, “Graceland.” Ladysmith takes the Rialto Theatre stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32-$45. rialtotheatre.com
Aug. 8
Hop in the car and head east on Interstate 10 to see the roadside attraction, The Thing, 2631 N. Johnson Blvd (Exit 322). What is The Thing? Only a few gallons of gas and $5 general admission ($10 for families) are keeping you from finding out. bowlinsthething.com
Aug. 9
Swallow a molecular shot of vodka or two, then sing your heart out at Highwire’s karaoke night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. every Tuesday night on the patio. The karaoke is courtesy of Ynot Entertainment, which holds karaoke sessions all over Tucson nearly every night of the week. goynot.com
Aug. 10
Get those binoculars ready for the Southeast Arizona Birding Festival, set to take place April 10-14. The annual event includes field trips workshops and a nature expo. Registration information is at tucne.ws/1khq.
Aug. 11
Make sure you catch the final days of the “Seeing the Invisible” art exhibition at Tucson Botanical Gardens, featuring augmented reality works of art from the likes of Ai WeiWei, Ori Gersht, Timur Si-Qin, Daito Manabe and others. Tucson Botanical is one of only 12 venues hosting the exhibition across six countries through August 31. Admission is $15 with discounts available. More info at tucsonbotanical.org.
Aug. 12
Take the kids to get wet at Funtasticks Cactus Springs water park, 221 E. Wetmore Road. The giant playground has water coming out of everywhere and a giant bucket above it all that dumps 1,000 gallons on the children below every 10 minutes. tucne.ws/1ki6
Aug. 13
From “This is Country Music” to “Letter to Me,” Brad Paisley brings his expansive repertoire to the AVA, starting at 8 p.m. casinodelsol.com/event/brad-paisley
Aug. 14
Critically-acclaimed pianist Fanya Lin, who has been teaching at the University of Arizona since 2019, is making her St. Andrew’s Society debut at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 reserved, $15 general and $10 students through standrewsbach.org
Aug. 15
Slap on your walking shoes for Meet Me at Maynards, a weekly, organized stroll through downtown, taking place each Monday, come rain or shine. Meet Me has several route options, including a mural walk. Details: facebook.com/MeetMeAtMaynards
Aug. 16
Austin-based singer/songwriter Shakey Graves returns to Tucson, with a show at the Rialto promoting the re-release of his inaugural 2011 album, “Roll the Bones.” The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$48 through rialtotheatre.com
Aug. 17
Enjoy a plate of carne seca, a house specialty, at El Charro’s downtown location, 311 N. Court Ave., while the restaurant celebrates 100 years in business in 2022. Its hours are 11 a.m.-8:30 daily. elcharrocafe.com
Aug. 18
Get your science on with a trip to Biosphere 2, 32540 S. Biosphere Road, in Oracle. Once an experiment in self-sustaining ecology, the facility today serves as a research arm for the University of Arizona. Tours of Biosphere 2 are available each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 with discounts available at tickets.b2.arizona.edu
Aug. 19
Shake those hips to the rhythms laid out by DJ Humblelianess at El Tambó, Hotel Congress’ “dance party without borders” that takes place every Friday night on the plaza from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Info: tucne.ws/1ki8
Aug. 20
Attend a pool party at the AC Hotel by Marriott, Tucson Downtown, 151 E. Broadway. Dubbed the “Lucky Duck Party,” the event will feature beats from DJ Walters the Don and food from Little Love Burger and HUB Ice Cream. Bring a rubber ducky and get a free punch from the lounge bar. The party runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and is one of several pool parties the AC Hotel is hosting through the summer. Details: tucne.ws/1kij
Aug. 21
Summers can be slow on North Fourth Ave.. Pop down and give some of the businesses and restaurants that line the avenue your love; Places like Pop-Cycle (popcycleshop.com), 422 N. Fourth Ave.; Sky Bar (facebook.com/skybartucson); and Tiny Town Surplus, (facebook.com/tinytowntucson)
Aug. 22
Swing by Raspados el Paraiso at 5917 E. 22nd St. or its sister location at 7701 E. Golf Links Road for a sweet treat meant to keep you cool on hot summer days. facebook.com/raspadoselparaisotucson
Aug. 23
Enjoy a glass of rosé at The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave., a new boutique hotel in the original home of the Tucson Citizen newspaper. The Citizen Hotel has a full lobby bar and a wine cellar where Sand-Reckoner plans to have tastings and private events. thecitizenhoteltucson.com
Aug. 24
See illustrations by the likes of Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein accompanying poems by visual artist Walasse Ting in an exhibition of Ting’s 1¢ Life portfolio at the University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road on the University of Arizona campus. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. tucne.ws/1khn
Aug. 25
The band Health brings its industrial rock sound from Los Angeles to 191 Toole, starting at 8 p.m. tucne.ws/1ki9
Aug. 26
If you enjoy your standup comedy with an Aussie accent, check out Jim Jefferies at the AVA, starting at 8 p.m. Jefferies has a long résumé of specials and television projects, including “The Jim Jefferies Show,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2017 to 2019. casinodelsol.com/event/jim-jefferies