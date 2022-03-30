2 comedy roasts will put a Tucson educator and a lawyer in hot seat

With friends like these!
Two prominent Tucsonans will find themselves in the hot seat as their so-called friends roast them — for a good cause.
First up on Sunday, April 3, is longtime Tucson educator Richard Carranza, the former Pueblo High principal who had a decisive role in the development of the school's celebrated mariachi program. He went on to lead school systems in Houston, Texas, San Francisco and New York City.
Comedian Nancy Stanley will lead a cast of fellow Tucson comedians in "Carranza Asado" to benefit the Dr. V Project. Among those expected to tell tall tales and embarrassing anecdotes is Arizona Daily Star cartoonist and standup comedian David Fitzsimmons, standup comedian/attorney Elliot Glicksman, comedian Dave Membrila, Pueblo High's mariachi director John Contreras, longtime Tucson culture and arts reporter Dan Buckley and longtime former state senator and representative Ramon Valadez.
Carranza, who now lives in San Antonio, Texas, said the event gives him an excuse to come home.
"It’s for a great cause and I’m happy to see my friends in person again," he said in an email interview.
Also on the lineup: Ruben Carranza, Roberto Martinez, Ray Chavez, Richard Gastellum and John Aldecoa.
The event starts at 2 p.m. at the El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St. Tickets are $15 in advance online at freshtix.com or $20 day of show at the door. It's $25 for access to the live-stream on Zoom, and all proceeds benefit the Dr. V Project to honor mariachi legend/educator Dr. Alfredo Valenzuela with a bronze statue and scholarships in his name.
On Wednesday, April 6, the tables will turn and Glicksman will find himself in the hot seat for the fourth annual "Stand Up to Justice Roast." Stanley again will host and guests include Fitzsimmons and Priscilla Fernandez among others.
That event is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the outdoor courtyard of the Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway. Tickets are $100 through stepupforjustice.org and proceeds benefit the program's pro-bono legal services for residents who cannot afford legal representation.