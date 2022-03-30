2 comedy roasts will put a Tucson educator and a lawyer in hot seat

With friends like these!

Two prominent Tucsonans will find themselves in the hot seat as their so-called friends roast them — for a good cause.

First up on Sunday, April 3, is longtime Tucson educator Richard Carranza, the former Pueblo High principal who had a decisive role in the development of the school's celebrated mariachi program. He went on to lead school systems in Houston, Texas, San Francisco and New York City.

Comedian Nancy Stanley will lead a cast of fellow Tucson comedians in "Carranza Asado" to benefit the Dr. V Project. Among those expected to tell tall tales and embarrassing anecdotes is Arizona Daily Star cartoonist and standup comedian David Fitzsimmons, standup comedian/attorney Elliot Glicksman, comedian Dave Membrila, Pueblo High's mariachi director John Contreras, longtime Tucson culture and arts reporter Dan Buckley and longtime former state senator and representative Ramon Valadez.

Carranza, who now lives in San Antonio, Texas, said the event gives him an excuse to come home.

"It’s for a great cause and I’m happy to see my friends in person again," he said in an email interview.