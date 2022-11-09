3 dance performances set for Tucson this weekend

Two local dance groups and one traveling company are making moves in Tucson this weekend.

Arizona Arts Live

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., as part of Arizona Arts Live’s fall season. The multi-ethnic company was founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook. Mitchell was the first Black principal dancer at New York City Ballet and a protege of George Balanchine, according to the Dance Theatre of Harlem website, dancetheatreofharlem.org.

The company will be making two stops in Arizona, one here, followed by a performance at ASU’s Gammage Auditorium in Tempe. Its 18 dancers, led by resident choreographer Robert Garland, will be performing a “forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics and neoclassical works by George Balanchine,” according to the Arizona Arts Live website, arizonaartslive.com.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$65 through the Arizona Arts Live website.

Ballet Tucson

Ballet Tucson will be putting its best foot forward with its first major performance of the season, its fall concert, Friday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at Leo Rich Theater.

The company, under its new artistic director Margaret Mullin, has an innovative program in store, starting with “In Creases,” a dance set to music by Philip Glass with choreography by Justin Peck. Peck’s talents have earned him a Tony Award and were featured in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 on-screen revival of “West Side Story.”

“Justin is one of the people pushing the dial forward,” Mullin told the Star in September. “He has been called the successor to George Balanchine, to Jerome Robbins. He is the next wave of that level of brilliance and creativity.”

Other works that will be featured in Ballet Tucson’s fall concert, include “Raymonda Variations,” choreographed by Chieko Imada after Marius Petipa; “Pas de Deux from Klein Perspectives” by South African choreographer Andrea Giselle Schermoly; and “Felicity Found” by Mullin.

Performances at Leo Rich, 260 S. Church Ave., are at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket information available through ballettucson.org.

UA Dance

UA Dance, part of the University of Arizona’s School of Dance, continues its Fall for Dance program this Thursday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

The performances will include works by faculty members and guest artist Juel D. Lane, who will perform a contemporary piece by school director Duane Cyrus. There will also be a performance of Paul Taylor’s “Company B.”