A séance, lucha libre, and a dog show in Tucson this weekend

Sometimes we like to get outside of our comfort zone when it comes to entertainment.

This weekend, there are three events on the books that will help us do just that.

Conjuring up ghosts

Did you know that only one room on the third floor of the historic Hotel Congress survived the devastating 1934 fire that led to John Dillinger’s capture?

Neither did we, and while we can neither confirm or deny its veracity, we sure love what Hotel Congress is doing with that little factoid.

The hotel at 311 E. Congress St. is taking folks up to the third floor for its “Hotel Congress Séance Experience” on Saturday, May 28. It’s described as an “authentic life recreation of a Victorian Era theatrical dark séance.” Organizers promise the séance will be performed exactly as it was in the 1800s at the haunted hotel. Warning: That 1934 fire also destroyed the elevator so audience members will have to climb stairs.

This sounds a whole lot more exciting than anything we can find on TV.

There are two shows — at 7 and 8:30 p.m. — and tickets are $12.50 or $25 for VIP through hotelcongress.com.

Wrestling with a side of rock

The Rialto Theatre is bringing back lucha libre, the freestyle Mexican wrestling with a little melodrama flair, with Dia De Las Luchas presented by Rockstar Wrestling Alliance on Saturday, May 28. Tucson alt-rock band Santo Diablo will break up the fighting — not literally, of course — with a little concert on Rialto Theatre’s mainstage while the fighting will be in a ring set up on the main floor.

Tickets are $15 to $17 through rialtotheatre.com and the all-ages event starts at 8 p.m.

A man and his dog

We fully expect to hear a chorus of oohhs and ahhhs when master dog trainer Chris Perondi’s team brings their cast of well-behaved and talented pooches to Fox Tucson Theatre on Sunday, May 29.

Seriously, who doesn’t love dogs and who wouldn’t get all mushy at seeing Perondi’s canines strut about to music in his “Stunt Dog Experience” show? Trainer Abby Cline and her team of dogs, which have been part of the Perondi family shows since 2009, will show off their individual athleticism and intellect doing all sorts of entertaining tricks.

Did we mention the Stunt Dog Productions dogs will perform with music?

In case you were wondering, the dogs are trained using positive methods including clicker and toy motivation, according to show officials.

The show starts at 2 p.m. and tickets are $24 to $44.50 through foxtucson.com.

