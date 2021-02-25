A Tucson playwright's work will be celebrated with an international film festival

"Sometimes we don’t realize who we have living here and the way that they are looked at nationally," said ATC's Daniels, who has made it his mission since taking over the company in summer 2019 to champion new playwrights and new works. "It is a great opportunity to support her and a great opportunity to support a local artist. And also, the work is fantastic.”

Winding Road will tackle "Wetback" on March 15; UA School of Theatre is doing "Mother of Exiles" on March 17; and Philadelphia's InterAct Theatre Company is doing "Revolutions" on March 20, a play that Mexico City's Foro Shakespeare also will perform on March 23.

The festival's highlight, though, could come on March 10, when Arizona Theatre Company does the first-ever public reading of Romero's newest play, "Halsted."

“When we were trying to figure out which one to do, she said, 'I have this new play that is autobiographical about my husband and would you just read it, let me know what you think,'" Daniels said. “It kind of came from a moment of bravery on her part. I always think to put out a play that you just wrote is a deeply brave act. But to put out something autobiographical is even moreso."