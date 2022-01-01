Arizona Arts Live kicks off '22 with full slate of events through February

Arizona Arts Live is kicking off the new year with one of its biggest concerts — a collaboration with the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival to bring Grammy-nominated Jon Batiste to Centennial Hall.
It is one of several events the University of Arizona arts presenter has on the books through February.
Arizona Arts Live will open 2022 with dancer/choreographer Ashwini Ramaswamy‘s South Indian dance piece “Let the Crows Come,” choreographed for three dancers, on Jan. 13 at Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd., on the UA campus.
Events also are held at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University, Holsclaw and Crowder halls at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music and the Center for Creative Photography on campus. For tickets and more information, visit arizonaartslive.com
The schedule:
Jon Batiste, Jan. 21, Centennial Hall; in collaboration with the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival. Batiste is nominated for an eye-popping 11 Grammys for his sophomore studio album “We Are,” including album and record of the year. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” bandleader landed nods in three genres. The Grammys will be presented Jan. 31.
The multimedia show StellarScape, Jan. 21-22, Crowder Hall. The immersive multimedia performance combines synthesizing music, astrophysics, visual art and technology, with live musicians, electronic music and dancers collaborating with interactive cinematography, according to the description.
“Trees Stir in Their Leaves,” Jan. 22, Center for Creative Photography. The center and the University of Arizona Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research are joining forces in this exhibition that explores the historical, cultural and scientific narratives inspired by trees through more than 75 images and objects assembled from CCP and Tree Lab’s collections. The installation features works by CCP collection artists Ansel Adams, Lola Álvarez Bravo, Barbara Crane, Kozo Miyoshi, Doug and Mike Starn, Aaron Siskind, Rosalind Solomon and John Yang.
12th annual Tucson Cello Congress, Jan. 29, Crowder and Holsclaw halls. More than 100 cellists from across the Southwest participate in events and master classes. This year, the event celebrates the late UA cello prof Gordon Epperson on what would have been his 100th birthday. Performances are at 3 and 7 p.m.
The 48th Annual President’s Concert featuring the Arizona Symphony Orchestra and winners of the Fred Fox School of Music concerto competitions, Feb. 5-6, Crowder Hall. This is the showcase that has helped launch dozens of young musicians’ careers.
Artist Analia Saban lecture, Feb. 10, Center for Creative Photography.
“Sacre” by Circa, Feb. 11, Centennial Hall. Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” has been a centerpiece for dance ensembles for decades, but never for cirque. Until now. Ten acrobats will perform feats of twisting, hurling and colliding in what Arizona Arts Live describes as an “electrifying explosion of physicality and power” against a backdrop of “technically and artistically stunning lighting design.”
Classical guitarist David Russell, Feb. 17, Holsclaw Hall. The Grammy-winning guitarist who has long been a winter regular to Tucson will hold a recital with the winners of his seventh annual Bach Prize finalists.
Small Island Big Song, Feb. 19, Centennial Hall. The multimedia event features film and live music curated from across 16 island nations of the Pacific and Indian Oceans and featuring more than 100 musicians.
Dance is in the Air, Feb. 23, School of Dance. The winter showcase features student dancers performing Tamara Dyke-Compton’s “Pasadena,” Sam Watson’s “Punctuations.!?,” Hayley Meier’s “The Phoenix” and works by Christopher Compton and Marquez Johnson.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Feb. 25, Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. The popular South African male choir returns as part of its U.S. and Canada tour.
“Living Dean in Denmark,” Feb. 27-March 20, Tornabene Theatre on the UA campus. Arizona Repertory Theatre revisits Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in this action-adventure/horror sequel that’s set five years after the events of the original. The twisted tale has the undead rising to power and attempting world dominance.
