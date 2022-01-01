Arizona Arts Live kicks off '22 with full slate of events through February

The multimedia show StellarScape, Jan. 21-22, Crowder Hall. The immersive multimedia performance combines synthesizing music, astrophysics, visual art and technology, with live musicians, electronic music and dancers collaborating with interactive cinematography, according to the description.

“Trees Stir in Their Leaves,” Jan. 22, Center for Creative Photography. The center and the University of Arizona Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research are joining forces in this exhibition that explores the historical, cultural and scientific narratives inspired by trees through more than 75 images and objects assembled from CCP and Tree Lab’s collections. The installation features works by CCP collection artists Ansel Adams, Lola Álvarez Bravo, Barbara Crane, Kozo Miyoshi, Doug and Mike Starn, Aaron Siskind, Rosalind Solomon and John Yang.

12th annual Tucson Cello Congress, Jan. 29, Crowder and Holsclaw halls. More than 100 cellists from across the Southwest participate in events and master classes. This year, the event celebrates the late UA cello prof Gordon Epperson on what would have been his 100th birthday. Performances are at 3 and 7 p.m.