Arizona Arts Live seeks a renaissance with spring offerings, mural

“What I’ve been most excited about is that we’ve been able to continue to bring live arts experiences to Southern Arizona.”

In the coming weeks, other performances will include:

• “Conversations with Mark Morris,” the noted choreographer and dancer, on March 18 hosted by TV journalist Paula Zahn with special guest, chef and food activist Alice Waters.

• “In the Kitchen” featuring Tucson chefs including James Beard Award-winner Janos Wilder premieres April 1 and will run several weeks.

• Tucson folk duo Ryanhood will perform two sold-out CD release concerts for their new album “Under the Leaves” on April 16 and 17 at the MSA Annex. Herzog said additional tickets are expected to be available after Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this month eased capacity restrictions for restaurants, bars and other events.

• Scott Silven’s “The Journey” returns in late April. The show sold out during its December run.

As a centerpiece of the #ReadyforRenaissance campaign, Arizona Arts Live commissioned a trio of Tucson muralists — Brandon Varela, Mel Dominguez and Robb Harris — to create murals that Herzog said he hopes will lift the community’s spirits as we navigate what could be the end of the pandemic.

The goal, he said, is “supporting artists and really making sure that their voices are still being heard, while providing audiences an opportunity to find joy and unexpected experiences.”

Yasmin Acosta is University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing for the Star.