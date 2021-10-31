Arizona Arts Live swing event ends this weekend on UA campus

Daniela Diamonte and her son didn't know what to think when they were riding their bikes on the UA campus last Wednesday afternoon.

In front of Modern Languages off the expansive UA Mall, were eight big-enough-for-two swings, set up in red metal frames shaped like homes.

"When we saw these last night when we were riding our bikes, we decided we needed to come back here and have lunch and swing," Diamonte said as she and her 12-year-old son, who had half day of school, read books while students walked past at the height of lunch-hour on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The swings are part of Arizona Arts Live's monthlong exhibit "Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0," created by designers Hector Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena. The idea behind it is to illustrate home; the series of three-dimensional red frames look like small houses.

Arizona Arts Live Executive Director Chad Herzog the idea to bring "Mi Casa" to Tucson came after a conversation he had with the UA Provost about how to welcome students back to campus after they had spent more than year online due to COVID-19. The idea behind the swings is to invite students and anyone passing by to relive a bit of their childhood.

The idea struck a nerve on campus.