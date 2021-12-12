Arizona Opera delivers Christmas gift to Tucson with mariachi opera

It’s a prequel of sorts of the first mariachi opera Arizona Opera premiered in 2014, reuniting the characters in a story that foreshadowed the immigration story we saw in “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” (To Cross the Face of the Moon).

Laurentino (baritone Octavio Moreno) and Chucho (bass Miguel de Aranda) have returned home to Michoacán from working in the United States just in time for Christmas.

The pair surprise their wives — Renata (sung by mezzo-soprano Cecelia Duarte) and Lupita (soprano Vanessa Alonzo) — as they are rehearsing the annual pastorela. Lupita is excited to see Chucho, who brings her a dress from America. But Renata unloads guilt onto Laurentino, asking him if he remembers when their son, Rafael (Armand Delgado), took his first steps. No you don’t, she quips in song, because you weren’t here.

With the help of what can best be described as an angel in white (the stunning soprano Zulimar López-Hernandez), Laurentino begins remembering the little moments in his life with Renata. And while it doesn’t change his mind about returning to the States after the holidays, it brings him closer to his family and helps Renata to better understand his motives of wanting to provide for his family.