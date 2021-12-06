Arizona Opera presenting its 2nd mariachi opera, this one with a Christmas story

Arizona Opera returns to the stage this weekend for the first time since the pandemic, and you might recognize a few faces among the cast of its regional premiere of “El Milagro del Recuerdo” (The Miracle of Remembering).

Four of the cast members are making their Arizona encores singing the roles they originated when Arizona Opera staged the first-ever mariachi opera “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” (To Cross the Face of the Moon) in 2014.

The four — baritone Ocatvio Moreno, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, mezzo Vanessa Alonzo and bass Miguel de Aranda — are re-creating those roles in a Christmastime mariachi opera that explores family and holiday traditions through the lens of missed opportunities.

“El Milagro” is something of a prequel to “Cruzar,” or, in the view of librettist Leonard Foglia, the story in the middle.

And the casting — that was intentional, he said.

“When I was writing this piece, I knew who I was writing for. I wrote it for the people involved” in “Cruzar,” said Foglia, who wrote “Cruzar” with the legendary Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán band leader and composer Pepe Martinez. “They come with so much history and living with these characters.”