Arizona Theatre Company artistic director headed to Florida

Arizona Theatre Company’s highly-lauded artistic director, Sean Daniels, is leaving ATC after landing an associate director position in Florida.

Daniels has served as ATC’s artistic director and co-CEO since 2019, helping to produce and present award-winning dramas, comedies, musicals, world premieres and more, a news release said.

He will leave ATC in the spring when he’ll join the Florida Studio Theatre. A nationwide search will be conducted for his replacement.

Until then, Daniels will work with the board of trustees to develop a succession plan. He is directing the 55th season-opening show “The Lion,” which runs through Oct. 15 in Tucson. And, Daniels will also direct the world premiere of “Pru Payne” in the spring.

“ATC has an exciting season coming up, and I’m dedicated to ensuring the success of every production,” Daniels said in the news release. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done during my tenure at Arizona Theatre Company, as we worked through the greatest challenges ever to face the theater world. I am likewise very proud of the team currently in place, poised to lead ATC into the future.”

Prior to joining Arizona Theatre Company, Daniels served as artistic director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre and Dad’s Garage (which he co-founded), as well as associate artistic director at California Shakespeare Theatre and Actors Theatre of Louisville.