ATC launches season with irresistible 'My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend'

What is slowly revealed to the audience is that that is not true. She — we all — need the power of connection and the courage to be vulnerable enough to admit we need much more than just ourselves.

This is never done in a didactic way. No, “Boyfriend” is very funny, very relatable. You are pulled in by Christian Duhamel’s book and lyrics and Edward Bell’s music; they illuminate the story and, at times, move you to tears.

But what makes this play so compelling is Bartels. She knows how to tell a story while she wraps her arms around you and draws you in. When she talks about playing Bilbo in her fifth grade version of “The Hobbit,” we are there. When she can’t contain her enthusiasm after getting a part, we are excited with her. And when she anguishes over an argument with Milton or an absent father, we suffer with her.

What makes this even more astounding is that Bartels (beautifully accompanied by pianist Jose C. Simbulan), is the lone actor on the stage. She plays about 10 characters, most notably herself and Milton. A slight hunch of the shoulders, a gravelly voice, and voilà, she is Milton. In one remarkable number, she and Milton sing a duet, ”Together With You.” It’s funny and amazing and underscores Bartels deep commitment to the characters and the story.