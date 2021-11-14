ATC's 'Miss Bennet' gives new life to Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' characters

Sean Daniels’ keen sense of direction — and humor — fashions “Miss Bennet” into a play that is a must-see for fans of Austen, as well as those who have never read her.

A strong cast helped. One of the delights in this play was watching Jessica Jain breathe life into Mary, who has become somewhat of a master on the pianoforte, quick-witted, and sick and tired of being invisible. Alexis Bronkovic plays the feisty Elizabeth with aplomb, Elena Lucia Quach delights as the foolish Lydia and Shonda Royall makes sure that Jane’s sweetness and kindness shine through. Jane is very, very pregnant, and we ache with her as she slowly rises from chairs and waddles across the floor.

Married life has made Mr. Darcy less arrogant and exceedingly tolerant, and John Patrick Hayden does the character justice. John Gregorio was a hoot as Jane’s husband, Mr. Bingley. And there is an interlude between scenes where he is playing charades and is miming a hunting scene (Ok, we think it’s a hunting scene) that is an absolute stitch.