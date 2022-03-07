ATCs 'Nina Simone: Four Women' vibrates with talent

The acting, like the other production values, was superb — even at the preview performance we saw. Previews are basically rehearsals with an audience; mistakes are expected and made and usually corrected by opening night. We saw no mistakes.

Candace Thomas nailed the essence of Simone, who had a crispness and eloquence to her voice and an arrogance to her demeanor. The other women, who were given the names that Simone had in the song, were just as astounding. Deidra Grace was Sarah, a housekeeper who has worked tirelessly for white folks most of her life. And when Grace broke into an a capella version of the old spiritual “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” the audience did not stir.

Kia Dawn Fulton infused her character Sweet Thing, a street walker, with an abundance of attitude, and Deidra Grace brought a well-intentioned earnestness to Sephronia, a civil rights worker who is of mixed-race and often gets harassed because of her lighter skin.