Big names in comedy coming through Tucson this year

Comedian Fortune Feimster will play the Fox Tucson Theatre on Sept. 11.

 Courtesy Fox Tucson

After the two years we've just experienced, we all need a good laugh.

We're talking deep in the belly, makes-your-sides-hurt kinda good laugh.

The comedy gods must have heard our prayers because we have 18 big-name comedians from "Weird Al" Yankovich to Chelsea Handler heading our way from now through year's end to help us navigate all the not-so-funny in our world these days.

Here's who's coming and how to get tickets.

AVA at Casino del Sol

5655 W. Valencia Road; tickets at etix.com

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias brings his "Back on Tour" show July 16; $32-$100.

• Australian stand-up Jim Jefferies will have you second-guessing everything you hold near and dear when he takes the stage Aug. 26; $12-$175.

George Lopez returns with his "OMG Hi!" comedy tour Oct. 22; $24-$100.

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress St.; tickets at foxtucson.com 

• Christian/family-friendly comedian Jeff Allen is helping Tucson radio station The Drive 101.7 FM celebrate its third anniversary with his "Jeff Allen 2.0" tour Aug. 6; $44-$84.

Fortune Feimster borrows from her Netflix special "Sweet & Salty" in her latest stand-up tour Sept. 11; $42.50-$62.50.

• "Weird Al" Yankovic brings his "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" here with special guest Emo Philips at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; $47.50-$329.

Comedian Lewis Black returns to Tucson with a show at the Fox on Sept. 30. 

Lewis Black is back with "Off the Rails" on Sept. 30; $35-$125.

• Satirist John Waters makes his first post-COVID Tucson appearance with "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" on Oct. 15; $37.50-$75.

Brian Regan, whose sometimes self-deprecating comedy involves some pretty aerobic body contortions, returns Nov. 20; $40-$110. 

Rialto Theatre 

318 E. Congress St; tickets at rialtotheatre.com

• Latin comics Teo Gonzalez and Rogelio Ramos share the stage July 22; $49-$129.

• Noted podcaster and comedian Marc Maron brings "This May Be the Last Time" on Sept. 16.

• Satirist/provocateur Henry Rollins doesn't really fall into the category of comedy, but he's really funny. He's bringing his "Good to See You 2022" show Sept. 28; $34-$50.

• Actor/"SNL" alumnus/stand-up Rob Schneider's "I Have Issues Tour" is here Oct. 16; $35-$75.

• Bollywood star and Indian stand-up Vir Das's "Wanted World Tour" is here Oct. 21; $28-$48.

Tucson Convention Center 

Linda Ronstadt Tucson Music Hall, Tucson Arena and Leo Rich Theater — 260 S. Church Ave.; tickets through tucsonconventioncenter.com

• Comedian/singer Rodney Carrington brings his "Let Me In!" tour to the Music Hall on Aug. 5; $47.50-$197.50.

• Two-time Emmy winner John Mulaney brings his "From Scratch" tour to Tucson Arena on Oct. 21; $57.50-$147.50.

Chelsea Handler's "Vaccinated and Horny Tour" pulls into the Music Hall on Nov. 5; $53.50-$167.50.

Steve Treviño is "America's Favorite Husband." At least that's what he will have you believing when he plays Leo Rich Theater on Dec. 17; $43-$63.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

