Big names in comedy coming through Tucson this year

After the two years we've just experienced, we all need a good laugh.

We're talking deep in the belly, makes-your-sides-hurt kinda good laugh.

The comedy gods must have heard our prayers because we have 18 big-name comedians from "Weird Al" Yankovich to Chelsea Handler heading our way from now through year's end to help us navigate all the not-so-funny in our world these days.

Here's who's coming and how to get tickets.

5655 W. Valencia Road; tickets at etix.com

• Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias brings his "Back on Tour" show July 16; $32-$100.

• Australian stand-up Jim Jefferies will have you second-guessing everything you hold near and dear when he takes the stage Aug. 26; $12-$175.

• George Lopez returns with his "OMG Hi!" comedy tour Oct. 22; $24-$100.

17 W. Congress St.; tickets at foxtucson.com

• Christian/family-friendly comedian Jeff Allen is helping Tucson radio station The Drive 101.7 FM celebrate its third anniversary with his "Jeff Allen 2.0" tour Aug. 6; $44-$84.

• Fortune Feimster borrows from her Netflix special "Sweet & Salty" in her latest stand-up tour Sept. 11; $42.50-$62.50.

• "Weird Al" Yankovic brings his "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" here with special guest Emo Philips at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; $47.50-$329.

• Lewis Black is back with "Off the Rails" on Sept. 30; $35-$125.

• Satirist John Waters makes his first post-COVID Tucson appearance with "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" on Oct. 15; $37.50-$75.

• Brian Regan, whose sometimes self-deprecating comedy involves some pretty aerobic body contortions, returns Nov. 20; $40-$110.

318 E. Congress St; tickets at rialtotheatre.com

• Latin comics Teo Gonzalez and Rogelio Ramos share the stage July 22; $49-$129.

• Noted podcaster and comedian Marc Maron brings "This May Be the Last Time" on Sept. 16.

• Satirist/provocateur Henry Rollins doesn't really fall into the category of comedy, but he's really funny. He's bringing his "Good to See You 2022" show Sept. 28; $34-$50.

• Actor/"SNL" alumnus/stand-up Rob Schneider's "I Have Issues Tour" is here Oct. 16; $35-$75.

• Bollywood star and Indian stand-up Vir Das's "Wanted World Tour" is here Oct. 21; $28-$48.

Linda Ronstadt Tucson Music Hall, Tucson Arena and Leo Rich Theater — 260 S. Church Ave.; tickets through tucsonconventioncenter.com

• Comedian/singer Rodney Carrington brings his "Let Me In!" tour to the Music Hall on Aug. 5; $47.50-$197.50.

• Two-time Emmy winner John Mulaney brings his "From Scratch" tour to Tucson Arena on Oct. 21; $57.50-$147.50.

• Chelsea Handler's "Vaccinated and Horny Tour" pulls into the Music Hall on Nov. 5; $53.50-$167.50.

• Steve Treviño is "America's Favorite Husband." At least that's what he will have you believing when he plays Leo Rich Theater on Dec. 17; $43-$63.

