British magic troupe brings mind-blowing tour to Tucson

British mentalist Alex McAleer can read your mind.

No, really.

That’s his thing — the magical feat he brings to the Champions of Magic show that pulls into Centennial Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

He’s the guy who will reveal things that create “those you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me moments,” says the Boston Globe, or have you gasping aloud, as Access Hollywood did after a recent performance: “Holy Cow! That was amazing!”

McAleer is the mind-reader among the troupe of world-class illusionists, which originated in the UK and now has members based in the U.S. and Mexico. The show is touring the U.S. and Canada now through next March.

There’s also:

Hollie England, the lone female in the group, who started her career as the girl in the magic box. The British-born, U.S.-based performer is now working on convincing you that what you see isn’t what’s actually there. In addition to performing, she also is a producer and director.

Mexican-American escape artist/illusionist Fernando Velasco was just 20 years old when attempted Houdini’s famous “Water Torture Cell” escapade. That was last year; he’s now 21 and his list of daring-dos continues to grow to include some pretty nifty sleight of hand and mind-boggling manipulations.

The British comic duo of Young & Strange — childhood buddies Richard Young and Sam Strange — are one another’s best punchlines, especially when they are doing tricks that involve spearing a cardboard box with one of them inside. The pair has played some of magic’s most prestigious venues and have earned critical acclaim worldwide, often being credited with stealing the show.