Broadway in Tucson brings historic 'My Fair Lady' to Centennial Hall

Back when she started her Broadway journey four years ago, Shereen Ahmed remembers looking out into the audience and seeing women in hijabs sitting among the tried-and-true historically white Broadway audiences.

For the first time in probably forever, women of Arab descent were seeing themselves in a space they never imagined would ever feel accepting: a theater.

“It is amazing to look out and see my people out there in a space that before they didn’t necessarily feel invited as part of this world,” said the 28-year-old Ahmed, the first Arab-American — and first woman of color — to be cast in the role of Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady.” “A golden age, iconic musical is an entirely different world for me and for them, as well. It’s really beautiful, and I think just having representation on stage just expands the power of the story because more people see themselves in the story.”

Ahmed, who understudied Eliza in her 2018 Broadway debut, landed the role in the production’s tour that comes to Centennial Hall with Broadway in Tucson Jan. 5-9. It is the first time in the 65 years since “My Fair Lady” premiered on Broadway that a woman of color has played the cockney flower girl.